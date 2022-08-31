Eagles Claim QB Ian Book to Start a Flurry of Roster Moves

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have their third quarterback after being awarded Ian Book off waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

The former Notre Dame star will slot in as Philadelphia's QB3 behind starter Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew after being added to the 53-man roster when the team released former third-round pick and linebacker Davion Taylor.

The Eagles also lost two recent cuts and potential practice squad candidates in the waiver process. Chicago was awarded undrafted slot cornerback Josh Blackwell and the New York Giants plucked versatile offensive lineman Jack Anderson.

"In general, do I want to have a third quarterback? We will have a third quarterback on the 69-, 70-man roster with [DE] Matt Leo, the 70th guy," GM Howie Roseman said after trimming down to the initial 53. "We will have a third quarterback for sure."

The waiver wire was the start of a busy day at the NovaCare Complex with the splash being a trade that sent Jalen Reagor to Minnesota for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick that will de-escalate to a fifth if certain statistical measurements are not reached by Reagor.

In addition to waiving Taylor, the Eagles began assembling their 16-man practice squad by bringing back 15 players, headlined by veteran safety Anthony Harris.

The list includes QB Reid Sinnett, RB Kennedy Brooks, WRs Deon Cain, Britain Covey, and Devon Allen, TE Noah Togiai, O-Linemen Kayode Awosika, Le'Raven Clark, DT Marvin Wilson, LB Christian Elliss, and defensive backs Andre Chachere and Mario Goodrich.

The Eagles can have 17 players on the PS because Leo gets an exemption as a member of the International Pathway Program.

As for Book, 24, he was Notre Dame's all-time winningest QB before being drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Saints. He was forced to start one game as a rookie, a December loss to the Dolphins in which he went 12-of-20 for 135 yards with two interceptions.

In three preseason games this summer, Book played quite a bit and completed 42-of-65 passes for 315 yards with two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Saints, though, are set at QB with starter Jameis Winston, veteran backup Andy Dalton, and jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill as the emergency option.

At 6-foot and 205 pounds, Book is undersized but has functional movement skills and natural leadership traits. His 30 wins as a starter is a program record for the Fighting Irish, one of that nation's most successful programs, and his 72 career touchdown passes is second in school history.

Book also led Notre Dame to two College Football Playoff berths.

Only 33 players were claimed overall this year with the Bears leading the way with six different players, including Blackwell.

Practice featured the return of OC Jason Kelce after elbow surgery and CB James Bradberry, who has been dealing with a groin injury, as well as the debut of DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who was acquired from New Orleans on Tuesday.

