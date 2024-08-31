Eagles Coaches And Their College Quarterback Sons In The Spotlight
First, it was Pat Shurmur and Kyle Shurmur. Now, it’s Dug Nussmeier and Garrett Nussmeier.
Something about Eagles offensive coaches with sons who play quarterback at the college level.
Shurmur was the Eagles’ QB coach from 2002-08 – the Donovan McNabb years. He returned as the offensive coordinator from 2013-15 – the Chip Kelly years. Shurmur was the interim head coach after Kelly was canned with one game left in the 2015 season.
Kyle Shurmur was his son who was finishing up high school at La Salle in the Philly burbs in 2015 before heading to Vanderbilt. The QB set a single-season school record by passing for 26 touchowns.
In his senior season, he broke Jay Cutler’s school record for most career touchdowns with 60. Shurmur also broke Cutler’s school record for passing yards, completions, and attempts in his final career start in the 2018 Texas Bowl.
Despite that success, Shurmur wasn’t draft, but kicked around the NFL for three years with three different teams.
Now, he’s in his second season as a quality control coach for the Buffalo Bills, who are preparing for their opener next week against the Arizona Cardinals. His dad Pat is the OC at the University of Colorado at Boulder.
It’s Doug Nussmeier’s son now in the spotlight. Doug Nussmeier is in his first year as the Eagles quarterback coach. A former fourth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1994 out of Idaho, Nussmeier’s son will start at quarterback for LSU in the Modelo Vega Kickoff Classic on Sunday (4:30 p.m.) against Lincoln Riley and USC.
Nussmeier’s first start actually came last year in LSU’s bowl game, a game Jayden Daniels opted to sit out to prepare for the NFL draft.
Nussmeier led a 14-point comeback against Wisconsin, completing 31 of 45 passes for 395 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception that included to a 98-yard drive that led to a 35-31 win.
The Eagles have a full schedule on Sunday as they prepare to journey to Brazil on Tuesday after a quick availability on that day. On Sunday, though, Nick Sirianni will speak in the early afternoon, the locker room will open for the first time, and Jalen Hurts will cap the day with and a news conference at approximately 4:40.
It’s busy, probably too busy for Nussmeier to jet to Vegas to watch his son assume the QB reigns from Daniels, who was picked second overall by the Washington Commanders.
The guess is TVs inside the Eagles’ headquarters at the NovaCare Complex will be tuned into the game on Sunday.
More NFL: Eagles Name Captains, And It's The First Time Being Chosen For One Veteran