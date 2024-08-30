Eagles Name Captains, And It's The First Time Being Chosen For One Veteran
PHILADELPHIA – Jordan Mailata has come a very long way from that seventh-round pick he was in 2018. On Friday, he came even further after being named one of the Eagles’ captains for the season.
It is the first time the left tackle earned the honor, which is voted on by teammates.
“I'm extremely honored to be a part of that creed, and I didn't expect it,’ said Mailata on the team’s web site. “Whether I've had the 'C' on my chest or not, I've always considered myself a leader, just trying to prove and follow the example that was set for me by the veterans and captains I've had in the past.
“So, to now have the 'C' doesn't really change my mentality, you know, just going to still go about my day and about my hustle. That's something that I'm going to cherish and not take for granted, because it's an incredible opportunity to lead this team and to be a captain is crazy.”
Joining Mailata as captains were:
Receiver A.J. Brown (second year as a captain)
Jake Elliott (third season)
Brandon Graham (sixth season)
Jalen Hurts (fourth season)
Lane Johnson (third season)
Darius Slay (third season)
Slay is always grateful for the honor and got emotional when he learned about being named captain for the first time three years ago. He took to social media after this year's announcement to post: “Blessed!! Appreciate my teammates for making (me) a captain once again.”
In the previous seasons, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox were mainstays as captains, but they have both retired, though their legacies live on for Mailata.
"Lane, Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Jalen Hurts, guys who I've had the honor of playing with and who have been previous captains or still captains now,” he said on the Eagles’ site. “It's a great example to have been a part of and to see them lead and how it can help move me as a leader. That's what I'm excited about, just to keep on this journey with the same guys, it's not going to change anything.”
More NFL:Eagles Top 10 OffSeason Additions After Setting 53-Man Roster