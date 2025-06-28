Eagles Cooper DeJean Takes Home Run Derby Title Away From Former Teammate
ALLENTOWN – Isaiah Rodgers came back to the Philadelphia area on Saturday to defend the home run derby title he won last year at the DeVonta Smith Celebrity Softball All-Star game at Coca-Cola Park. And he packed his confidence to go out and win it again.
“It’s the only reason I’m here,” he said before the contest at Smith’s now 5th annual event began. “I got one goal – defend the title. And to have fun and show love to the fans.”
Asked if he had been practicing, Rodgers joked, “Nah. I don’t feel I really need to. It just comes natural.”
Maybe he should have. When he won last year, there was a 21-year-old kid who was still acclimating himself to the Philadelphia area after having been drafted in the second-round months earlier at the age of 21. This year, the kid was there, and he was one of the more popular Eagles in attendance before a standing-room-only crowd at the home of the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.
“Coooop” the crowd cheered when he took the field. Cooper DeJean belted seven home runs in one minute of the first round and then clubbed another seven in the second and final round, which spanned 30 seconds.
Rodgers finished with 10, which put him in a tie for second place with Mack Wilson and Christian Smith. The host, DeVonta Smith, who also drew loud applause along with Brandon Graham and Darius Slay, settled for nine home runs in two rounds combined.
DeJean stole fans' hearts most of last season, which ended with him intercepting Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 59 and returning the pick 38 yards for a touchdown on his 22nd birthday. With DeJean winning the home run derby title, at least Rodgers didn’t have to worry about one thing.
“The main thing I’m trying to figure out is how I’m gonna fly back with it,” he said before the contest. “It’s a big trophy, so the main goal is trying to figure out how to get it home.”
Last year, he just had to drive it to his apartment in the Philadelphia area. This year, he left the Eagles to sign a two-year, $15 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings, with $8 million of that guaranteed.
More NFL: Eagles Top 25 For 2025: "Sky's The Limit" For Defender Checking In At 17