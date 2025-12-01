Ex-Eagles Star Calls Out AJ Brown After Monster Game

It seems like no matter what the Philadelphia Eagles do, there's negative chatter around the franchise.

Now, it's the National Football League. There's always going to be a wide range of opinions. It's just the nature of the game. The NFL is massive in general and the Eagles play in one of the league's biggest markets. That's part of the reason why you see more takes coming in about Philadelphia than teams like the Las Vegas Raiders or Carolina Panthers, for example.

That's even more the case right now for the Eagles because of the fact that they have lost back-to-back games. The offense has been in question all season and AJ Brown has been ripped left and right. Early on this season, he wasn't getting much action in the passing game which led to comments from the star receiver that triggered some drama around the franchise. Now, he is putting up better numbers, but there's still noise out there, but for a different reason.

For example, former Eagles Pro Bowler Seth Joyner called out Brown on 94WIP Sports Radio on Monday.

Seth Joyner ripped Eagles WR AJ Brown

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrate a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"A lot of people are going to be pissed at me, and he might even be pissed at me, but in a lot of ways he's a typical wide receiver, -- 21st century wide receiver diva and he's selfish," Joyner said. "Because when he was getting the ball on the regular basis, there was no complaining. The Eagles lost two games in a row and A.J. Brown had nine-plus targets and a touchdown. You ain't complaining now? Okay. You're not complaining now. So, that tells me that all of that (explicit) and moaning was self-centered, okay.

"You want to hear something crazy, I had a Hall of Fame wide receiver call me and he said that this team would probably be better off without AJ Brown. Now, think about this offense. I talked about it in past years when he was having success, it was all good. But, when (DeVonta Smith) is having a career year and Dallas Goedert is leading the team in touchdowns, you mean to tell me you can't be happy for those guys? And we're winning. If they are taking you away with coverage and your teammates are getting it done, you mean to tell me you can't be happy for your teammates and be happy that we're winning?"

He isn't wrong. Brown has been great over the last two games. He combined for 18 catches, 242 yards, and three touchdowns, but the Eagles lost both. Brown specifically had the best game of his season on Friday against the Chicago Bears. He hauled in 10 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. There has been less noise coming from him now than earlier in the season when Philadelphia was winning, but he wasn't putting up big numbers.

Win, lose, or draw, there is always something with the Eagles and this is yet another example of what has been a weird season.

