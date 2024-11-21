Eagles Could Sign Ex-Saints $10M Star Due To DeVonta Smith Injury Scare
The Philadelphia Eagles have dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout the 2024 National Football League season so far.
Philadelphia has been great lately and is one of the hottest teams in football. The Eagles have won six straight games and now are 8-2 on the season. Philadelphia struggled early on and was 2-2 to begin the season before the team's Week 5 bye week.
Injuries plagued the team over the first few weeks of the season and the wide receiver room was hit hard. Both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith went down with injuries and Britain Covey also got hurt as well.
Things are trending in a much better direction for the Eagles, but injuries still have been popping up. Smith missed practice on Wednesday and it's unclear what his status will be against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.
He missed some practice time last week as well and has been dealing with a hamstring injury. If he isn't ready to go on Sunday and needs to miss some time, it may make sense to look to free agency to bring another pass-catcher into town as a depth option.
The best player still available on the open market certainly is former New Orleans Saints All-Pro Michael Thomas. He has been a star in the league and made $10 million last season hasn't been with a team all year.
Thomas was a superstar from 2016 through the 2019 campaigns before injuries started impacting his game. He missed a lot of time but returned to the field last year. Thomas appeared in 10 games and showed he still has something left in the tank and had 448 receiving yards and 39 catches.
If Smith is going to miss time, it makes sense to go get Thomas now.
