Eagles Could Sign Ex-First-Round Pick Due To Bryce Huff Injury Concern
The Philadelphia Eagles got hit with a heavy blow on Wednesday.
Philadelphia defensive end Bryce Huff is going to miss some time after undergoing a procedure to fix a wrist injury. The hope is that he will return this season, but right now things clearly are up in the air. There has been plenty of question marks about Huff this season after signing a big deal with Philadelphia, but he has looked better lately and has 2.5 sacks on the season.
All throughout the season there has been speculation about whether the Eagles would add another pass rusher into the mix to add more depth. Now with Huff out, it seems like it would be appropriate to do so in the near future at least on the practice squad.
Because of that, the Eagles should give former Buffalo Bills first-round pick Shaq Lawson a call. He is a nine-year National Football League veteran who has appeared in just one game as a member of the Carolina Panthers this year. He's not a superstar talent, but he's a capable veteran who is just 30 years old and would be cheap.
The Eagles don't need to bring in a superstar, more injury insurance would be nice though. Lawson has spent a lot of his career as a role player rather than a starter and had one sack last year, 3.5 sacks in 2022, and one sack in 2021. He's not someone twhowould be a game-changer for the Eagles, but he could be a depth piece now with Huff out.
