Eagles Could Target Raiders Stud To Bolster Defense After Career Year
It wouldn't be surprising to see the Philadelphia Eagles make a deep run in 2024.
Philadelphia is loaded throughout the roster on paper and widely is considered to be one of the top contenders in the NFC. The Eagles may have had a rough end to the 2023 season, but there is a lot of hope with the franchise heading into 2024.
The Eagles had a great offseason and filled multiple roster holes. While this is the case, it wouldn't hurt to add more depth, specifically on the edge.
Philadelphia is in a good spot with the season right around the corner, but adding another player to help rush the passer wouldn't hurt and one player who could make some sense is Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce.
Koonce is in the final year of his rookie contract and was listed as a player who could be traded by Pro Football Network's Anthony DiBona.
"Las Vegas Raiders: Malcolm Koonce, EDGE," DiBona said. "During his first two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Malcolm Koonce was relatively underwhelming. He recorded just two sacks in his first two seasons but burst onto the scene in 2023.
"Now the Raiders are in a tough situation as Koonce is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. Given that Las Vegas selected Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall selection in 2023, Koonce could be traded before he signs elsewhere in free agency."
If DiBona is right and Koonce is on the trade block, he would be an underrated option who could help the Eagles out on defense. He had eight sacks last year and is just 26 years old. It wouldn't be surprising to see him take a step forward in 2024.
More NFL: Eagles Surprise Trade Would Land Ex-Steelers Pro Bowl Wide Receiver