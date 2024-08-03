Eagles Surprise Trade Would Land Ex-Steelers Pro Bowl Wide Receiver
There certainly will be plenty of changes across the National Football League over the next few weeks.
The 2024 NFL season almost is here and that means that teams will soon have to start trimming down their rosters. That could mean players are cut, but it also could mean that there could be some trades on the way across the league.
Pro Football Network's Anthony DiBona put together a list of one player from each AFC team that could be traded and mentioned New England Patriots receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
"New England Patriots: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR," DiBona said. "As the New England Patriots begin the Drake Maye era, they will likely embrace a youth movement at wide receiver. The Patriots added two in the 2024 NFL Draft and could decide to trade veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster. By trading him this season, New England would save over $15 million."
At one point, Smith-Schuster looked like one of the top young receivers in football. He earned a Pro Bowl nod with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018 and had just under 1,500 receiving yards. Since then, he hasn't been able to get back to that level of production.
While this is the case, he was very solid in a depth role for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 en route to the Super Bowl. If the Philadelphia Eagles still are looking to add another receiver, it could make sense to take a chance on him through a trade.
A deal wouldn't cost a lot because he had a rough 2023 season in New England, but he already has shown that he can find success in a depth role for a contender. He was great for the Chiefs and had 933 yards. If he could get even close to that for the Eagles from the No. 3 spot, they would be in good shape.
A trade shouldn't be expected by any means, but if he actually is available, Philadelphia should see what a deal would cost.
