Eagles Cut Five, Bring Cordy Glenn in for Visit

The Eagles inched closer to their 53-man roster limit by cutting five more players on Friday.

The team released defensive backs Trevor Williams and Michael Jacquet, a player that head coach Doug Pederson had praised at one point during the 12-day, phase three portion of training camp, defensive end Matt Leo, defensive tackle T.Y. McGill, and tight end Caleb Wilson.

The moves leave the Eagles’ roster at 63, which means 10 more players must still be cut before the roster deadline of 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Eagles had released 12 players on Thursday and all 12 cleared waivers, which means they are now eligible to be added to the team’s practice squad should Philadelphia want any of them back.

Alshon Jeffery and Brandon Brooks are candidates to be placed in Injured Reserve, so those spots would not count toward the 53-man limit. If that is the case, then the Eagles would only have eight more players to trim.

There is a new rule this year that a player can return from IR after just three weeks rather than the usual six weeks, but they must be on the final 53-man roster in order to qualify for that short of a stay.

As the team said good-bye to more players on Friday, they could soon be saying hello to left tackle Cordy Glenn, who was brought in for a workout on Friday.

The Eagles’ left tackle position is muddled after Andre Dillard suffered a season-ending injury and Jason Peters requested more millions to move from right guard back to his old left tackle spot.

Glenn, who will turn 31 on Sept. 18, was waived by the Bengals on March 13. He had been suspended by Cincinnati for Week 7 for disciplinary reasons related to treatment for his concussion then activated on Oct. 21 and played in six games, making five starts.

He has started 95 games at left tackle after beginning his career as a second-round pick (No. 41 overall) in 2012 out of Georgia.

Glenn started 72 games with Buffalo, including a streak of three straight seasons where he started all 16 games each of those years.

He was traded to the Bengals, along with the 21st overall pick in the 2018 draft and a 2018 fifth-round pick in exchange for Cincinnati’s 12th overall pick and a 2018 sixth-round selection.

Glenn has dealt with injuries the past three seasons.

Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that the team was still exploring in-house options to replace Dillard, mentioning Matt Pryor and Jordan Mailata as the candidates. Neither of those players have experience playing that position in the NFL.

Glenn, who is 6-6, 345, would certainly give the Eagles experience at that position.

Also available, should the Eagles be inclined, are a pair of veterans - running back Adrian Peterson and safety Damarious Randall.

Peterson was cut by Washington on Friday. The 35-year old RB still wants to play, and the Eagles have just three running backs on their roster after releasing Elijah Holyfield, Adrian Killins, and Michael Warren as part of Thursday’s purge.

Earlier in the offseason, the Eagles expressed interest in bringing in a veteran back and tried to get a deal done with Carlos Hyde but couldn’t make it work.

With teams allowed to activate at least two players each week from their practice squad for game day, under COVID-19 rules, but only being allowed to do so with the same player twice during the season, the Eagles could rotate Holyfield, Killins, and Warren into the lineup for up to six weeks should all three return to the practice squad.

As for Randall, he might intrigue the Eagles should they opt to put Will Parks on IR after he reportedly suffered a hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him for four to six weeks.

Randall, who was the 30th player taken overall in the 2015 draft, was cut by the Raiders on Friday. He has made 56 career starts with 14 interceptions in his five seasons, with the first three coming in Green Bay and the previous two in Cleveland.

