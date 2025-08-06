Eagles Day 10 Overreactions: "Cooking" Up Something Special
PHILADELPHIA – Quarterback Joe Burrow will play about a quarter with the Bengals’ first-team offense when they visit Lincoln Financial Field to play the defending Super Bowl champions on Thursday night at 7:30.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and his first-team offense won’t play. Nick Sirianni didn’t say that, but that’s usually been the case, especially since the Cleveland Browns will be in town next Wednesday and Thursday for joint practices as they lead into preseason game No. 2 on Saturday (1 p.m.). The Eagles coach loves the work his players get in those practices.
“Today's practice, this will be our third day in a row in practice, and we'll see how guys are feeling after this and go from there,” said Sirianni.
“Preseason games tell us a lot and we're so excited to play those. …I think the only thing that's different is that it's live to the ground, but our offensive line, defensive line, linebackers, they're essentially going live every single play that we have pads on. And so, we get that evaluation there.”
That sounds like a rest night for the starters and key reserves.
Hurts played in just two preseason games with Sirianni in charge - 2021 and 2022. In 2022, against the Jets, he completed all six of his throws for 80 yards and a touchdown.
“Any time I have the opportunity to play, I relish that and take advantage of that,” said Hurts after Day 10 of training camp. “So, if the coach makes that decision, I will.”
Here are some overreactions from Day 10:
Cooks again. Elijah Cooks continues to show up in a big way, but all the good he is showing has come with Tanner McKee at quarterback. I have yet to notice a rep with Hurts. It would be nice to see that happen for a better evaluation.
Still, Cooks made a nice play on Tuesday when he caught an inside slant, and instead of continuing in the direction he was going, he stopped on a dime and pivoted back toward the sideline. Eli Ricks nearly broke his ankles on the move that Cooks finished by running untouched from about 20 yards for a touchdown.
What’s up on the edge? It looks like Josh Uche is rounding into being the top reserve on the edge. He has stood out more than Azeez Ojulari, and you wonder if Ojulari's roster spot will be safe.
Winners. Gabe Hall and Byron Young are the big winners from the trade of defensive tackle Thomas Booker. Both could make the roster. Sirianni mentioned both of them when asked about the depth at that position with Booker sent to Las Vegas for cornerback Jakorian Bennett.
Another deal coming? Could the Eagles possibly move Kelee Ringo for an edge player to bring depth to that spot? Eli Ricks has had a good couple of practice days, so it’s something to watch in these preseason games.
Don’t try this against Nabers. DeVonta Smith left Uche in the dust on one route, allowing Hurts to loft one to Smith for an easy touchdown from about 20 yards out. No way that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio can have Uche try this against a receiver like the Giants' Malik Nabers.
