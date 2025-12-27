Stoylines For Potential Super Bowl Preview Between Eagles And Bills

PHILADELPHIA – Sunday’s matchup between the Eagles and Bills in Buffalo could be the first of a two-game set, with the second meeting possibly happening in early February in Santa Clara, CA. Yes, that would be the Super Bowl, and that’s what this game represents – a possible Super Bowl matchup.

Here are five storylines with a final score prediction:

Run game. The Bills have the best in the league, with James Cook leading the NFL in rushing with 1,532. As a team, they average 158 yards per game on the ground. Quarterback Josh Allen’s 552, to go along with 12 rushing touchdowns, certainly helps the cause.

It’s like the Eagles’ attack last season when Jalen Hurts complemented Saquon Barkley. This year, that hasn’t been the case, but Philly’s run game has shown some life in recent weeks, and stopping the run is Buffalo’s biggest weakness. It is ranked 30th in the league.

The QBs. Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts are two of the very best in the game, as much it loathes some to admit that Hurts belongs in the top five. Both are two of five quarterbacks this season who have accounted for at least 30 touchdowns – Allen has 37, Hurts has 32. Since 2022, Allen has accounted for the most TDs by a QB with 167. Hurts has the second-most at 137.

The last time they matched up, it was a heavyweight battle, with the Eagles escaping in overtime, 37-34, on the strength of Hurts’ career-high five touchdowns (running and passing), including a walk-off 12-yard TD run with just over two minutes to play in OT.

Receivers On Brink Of Doing It Again

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith (6) celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after making a catch for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Brown and Smith. The Eagles never had two receivers with more than 1,000 yards receiving in a single season until A.J. Brown (team-record 1,496) and DeVonta Smith (1,196) did it in 2022. Here they are again, on the brink of doing it again. Brown has 935, Smith has 931. This might be their last chance to do it if the Eagles decide to rest their starters in what could be a meaningless regular-season finale against the Commanders next weekend at home.

“I would say it means a lot,” said Smith. “Yes, we’re playing this game to win, obviously, but everyone has their individual goals, and I think that’s important to both of us.”

Q and Coop. The two cornerbacks will play their first game after being named to the Pro Bowl in just their second seasons. We’re talking about Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, for those who don’t know, but could you not?

It was interesting to get Michael Carter’s take on the duo earlier this week.

“Coop’s hilarious,” said the Eagles defensive back. “Q’s a quiet dude, but on game day, he turns it up. They’re both really good and at the top of their positions, and that’s why they’re Pro Bowlers. They do everything the right way and go about the day-to-day things at an elite level, and that’s what makes them elite-level players.”

Jalen Carter. The Eagles defensive tackle will return after missing three games to treat his injured shoulders. He may not be 100 percent – and will likely require some kind of offseason surgery – but Carter said he will give 110 percent as he always does. His presence should help the Eagles try to slow down the Bills’ vaunted run game.

Prediction: The Eagles haven’t always had focus during the regular season, but they have played with that and a sense of urgency the past two weeks, netting two wins. The Bills have upped their game, winning four in a row, and are still chasing the Patriots for the AFC East title. This will come down to a late field goal. Can the struggling Jake Elliott win it? Yep.

Eagles 28, Bills 25.

Season record: 9-6

