Eagles Day 3 Training Camp Observations: Defense Delivers and DeVonta Dominates The Red Zone
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles returned to the practice field Saturday morning, coming off a Friday walkthrough, for what was Day 3 of the open sessions, unofficially timed at 98 minutes.
Philadelphia worked on several things, including the first red-zone session of the summer, a third-down situational period won by the defense, and all drills with significant noise piped in to simulate stadium-like environments
After two sharp practices, quarterback Jalen Hurts took a step back and was wild high on a few occasions. The QB1 also threw into the fly-swatter-like rabbit ears during 7-on-7 drills on one occasion, and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo also recorded a PBU at the line of scrimmage in team work.
Ojomo had a big day on defense with some consistent pass-rushing reps, usually matched up against right guard Tyler Steen.
The highlights on the offense were a big go route to A.J. Brown, who again victimized Kelee Ringo, and two DeVonta Smith touchdowns in the red zone.
The first for Smith was off a nifty play-action look, followed by a short roll-out by Hurts, which enabled Smith to sneak in the end zone in front of Cooper DeJean. Smith then victimized rookie linebacker Smael Mondon on a drag route.
THE BOOKEEPING: Star defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder) missed his third consecutive practice, while offensive lineman Kenyon Green was back in a limited fashion after missing two practices with a knee injury. Rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell (shoulder surgery) and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens (back surgery) remained limited and on rep counts during team drills.
DeJean continued to play safety opposite Reed Blankenship in the base defense, and Brett Toth again took the first-team reps at OC that Jurgens didn’t participate in.
ROSTER UPDATES: The Eagles started team drills in nickel today with veteran Adoree’ Jackson getting the first rep over Ringo at right cornerback and Sydney Brown in at safety ahead of rookie Drew Mukuba. Both Ringo and Mukuba mixed in from there and got some first-team reps.
TRASH TALK: Second-year edge rusher Jalyx Hunt gave some good-natured trash talk to Brown and Saquon Barkley after the defense got the better of the offense in the third-down period. Hunt has been the talk of camp early on.
Q: Any thoughts of Quinyon Michell falling off in Year 2 seem to be dissipating rapidly. The second-year star blanketed Smith on a deep shot early, and Smith was unsuccessful trying to haul in the throw in a one-handed fashion.
DALLAS DOESN’T SUCK: Goedert that is. The veteran tight end has been dominating the middle of the field in the passing game with his huge frame and sure hands.
COOKS-ING IT: Lengthy 6-foot-4 receiver Elijah Cooks had a big day with the second- and third-team units, hauling in three nice receptions and ending the development period with a back-shoulder grab from rookie QB Kyle McCord that ignited the offensive sideline.
The Eagles’ other lengthy receiver, the 6-6 Johnny Wilson, also had one of his better practices as a pro, at one point splitting Mondon and Campbell in the middle of the field.
NAKOBE WATCH: The star linebacker, who is on the PUP list rehabbing from a torn patellar tendon, was watching team drills intently, often with ILB coach Bobby King, in an attempt to get as many mental reps as possible.
QB3: Dorian-Thompson Robinson looked sharper today, and had his best play of the summer in the red zone with a quick slant to undrafted rookie Giles Jackson for a touchdown. However, Kyle McCord continues to perform at a higher level, not only with the Cooks back-shoulder completion but a nice on-time drag route to tight end Kylen Granson.
As for backup Tanner McKee, he’s been solid with underneath stuff. A layered throw down the field to Grant Calcaterra in bracket coverage came up empty. In red-zone work, a corner route to Avery Williams was dead on arrival.
NEWS AND NOTES: Undrafted rookie linebacker Lance Dixon had a nice PBU in coverage while checking tight end Nick Muse.
-During special teams work, fullback Ben VanSumeren blew up Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and both Brown and Barkley were lauding the defensive transplant.
-The Eagles are given a bunch of players kickoff return reps led by Williams and Will Shipley. Others seen participating were Ainias Smith, A.J. Dillon, Keilan Robinson, Montrell Johnson, Taylor Morin, Danny Gray, and ShunDerrick Powell.
-Saturday was the now-annual Military Day at the NovaCare Complex.
