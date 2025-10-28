Eagles' DC Explains Rookie Star's Declining Snap Count
PHILADELPHIA - The cliche is “a good problem to have,” and that’s what the Eagles are navigating now that veteran linebacker Nakobe Dean is back from a torn patellar tendon and looking like his old self.
One of the team’s defensive leaders, Dean is a high-football IQ, instinctive linebacker who defensive coordinator Vic Fangio loves as a player.
In Dean’s absence, however, rookie Jihaad Campbell, the 31st overall pick in April’s draft, had been one of the best first-year defenders in the NFL, a player who Pro Football Focus has graded out as the sixth-best off-ball LB in the NFL.
Nakobe Looms Large
With Dean back in the mix, Fangio seemed to settle on getting the Georgia product on the field in base situations with Campbell handling the nickel looks that tend to be predominant in the NFL.
During Sunday’s 38-20 win over the New York Giants, Dean was getting the majority of looks opposite All-Pro Zack Baun, with the final count being a startling 32 reps for Dean vs. 10 off the ball from Campbell.
Eagles On SI asked Fangio about the disparity in playing time on Tuesday and the veteran defensive coordinator pointed to the light numbers on the edge where Philadelphia came into the game with only Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, and Patrick Johnson.
“Part of what happened last week, too, was we were down to three OLBs,” Fangio explained. “We got Jihaad-- he's been playing OLB in base, but then we wanted to teach him the nickel [end] stuff, too, in case we needed him there.”
Learning a new aspect of the scheme resulted in a disjointed week for the rookie star.
“His week last week was choppy from a mental standpoint in learning a new position and learning new assignments that he hadn't been exposed to before because of our lack of guys at that position,” Fangio noted. “That played a part in him not playing as much, but overall, it's a good problem [to have a healthy Dean available and Campbell].”
Moving forward, the Eagles will be getting back Brandon Graham post-bye and potentially Nolan Smith, meaning there will be less of a need to get Campbell edge snaps.
On the field in Week 10, the Eagles will face the talented Green Bay Packers, who use 11 personnel 53.76% of the time, which means there should be ample opportunities for Dean in the base defense and slightly more for Campbell in nickel looks.
How Fangio divvies the playing time against the Packers should confirm how he wants to handle the “good problem” moving forward.
