EAGLES DEPTH CHART: Offense

Ed Kracz

The Eagles’ virtual workout program began on Monday, so there is still a long way to go until a depth chart is established.

Even though Chip Kelly told everyone the value of depth charts when he was in town years ago, and that is they are written in sand, the 26 recent additions – 10 draft picks, 13 undrafted players, and one awarded via the IPP - have to fit somewhere.

Here’s a stab on the offensive side of the ball:

QUARTERBACK: Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld, Jalen Hurts, Kyle Lauletta

Notes: Hurts will have a role in the offense no matter where he resides on the depth chart.

WIDE RECEIVER (Z): Alshon Jeffery, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Deontay Burnett, Rob Davis, River Cracraft, Manasseh Bailey

WIDE RECEIVER (X): DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor, Marquise Goodwin, John Hightower, Quez Watkins, Deontay Burnett, Shelton Gibson, Marken Michel, Marcus Green

WIDE RECEIVER (slot): Ward, Reagor, Watkins

Notes: There will be plenty of interchangeable parts here … Fifteen receivers are chaotic, so there will be cuts sooner rather than later … Tate is listed as WR, but I’m not sold. He has a quarterback’s skillset that can be developed ... Jeffery likely won’t be ready to start the season due to rehab from Lisfranc surgery.

RUNNING BACK: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Elijah Holyfield, Michael Warren, Adrian Killins

Note: The Eagles could do more here as the offseason progresses, but Warren is the short-yardage back they may need and Killins fits in with the motto of getting faster. He’s a burner.

TIGHT END: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Joshua Perkins, Alex Ellis, Noah Togiai

Note: This was an easy one to figure out. Perkins came on strong at the end of the year and, right now, looks like a good bet to make the roster. Of course, there are months to go before that is settled.

LEFT TACKLE: Andre Dillard, Jordan Mailata, Prince Tega Wanogho

LEFT GUARD: Isaac Seumalo, Matt Pryor, Nate Herbig, Sua Opeta, Julian Good-Jones

CENTER: Jason Kelce, Seumalo, Herbig, Luke Juriga

RIGHT GUARD: Brandon Brooks, Pryor, Herbig, Opeta

RIGHT TACKLE: Lane Johnson, Mailata, Pryor, Jack Driscoll

Notes: Some position flexibility here with various players … Driscoll and Wanogho have the ability to climb higher on the chart before the start of the season, depending on the health and confidence level in Mailata … Keep an eye on Juriga. Eagles reportedly guaranteed him $100,000 to join as an undrafted free agent and could eventually become Kelce’s replacement. Driscoll could be in that center/guard mix as well.

