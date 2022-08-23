Eagles-Dolphins Joint Practice Preview Features a Tagovailoa and Hurts Reunion

MIAMI GARDENS – Mike McDaniel was still an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers when Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith entered the NFL draft in back-to-back years.

On Tuesday, the now-Miami Dolphins coach was asked about both Eagles players as the two teams prepare to hold joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday leading up to their game on Saturday night.

“Both players were both very good players that I think that when we were evaluating him, we knew (Smith) as ‘Slim Reaper,’ said McDaniel. “That dude is awesome. I really respect his game, how he goes about his business. I’ve always had an intrigue with guys that can be on the slimmer side and play the game physically. He’s a cool player.

“Jalen (Hurts), yeah, I’ve seen him coming out, know his path. I think he wasn’t a first-round draft pick and that bothered him. And he did the best thing that you can do as a player and that’s prove other teams wrong. I think he’s really developing in his pass game, like he’s always been able to throw real well, but as far as the timing and how he competes in that way. And then they do a great job featuring him in the run game as well.

“So both players – were very, very interested in when they came out. We just specifically, the ‘Slim Reaper,’ we knew we weren’t going to have an opportunity to draft him, but we thought it’d be cool if we could.”

One of the big storylines this week will be Hurts and Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Hurts was replaced after halftime by Tagovailoa due to ineffective play in the 2018 National Championship Game, but, later that year, in the SEC championship game, Hurts replaced an injured Tagovailoa to spark a win allowing the Tide to enter the college playoffs at 13-0.

Obviously, they won’t line up against each other, but it will be fascinating to see the two QBs work on the same practice fields again.

Smith was practically unguardable in joint practices last week in Berea, Ohio, against the Cleveland Browns.

This week’s work figures to be more challenging with a solid group of cornerbacks Miami runs out there in Xavien Howard and Nik Needham. Byron Jones is still on the PUP list.

Smith’s former Alabama teammate, Jaylen Waddle, was drafted four spots ahead of the Heisman Trophy winner. McDaniel wasn’t with Miami when that decision was made, however.

The Dolphins also value the safety position, spending a third-round pick on Brandon Jones in 2020 and second on Jevon Holland last year. Former Eagles second-round pick, Eric Rowe, is also patrolling the back end.

Like Smith, Hurts will also be challenged not only by this secondary but by a very good defensive unit overall.

The Dolphins have a large nose tackle in Raekwon Davis, who is 6-7, 335, which are dimensions similar to Eagles rookie Jordan Davis who is 6-6, 340.

It will be a good test for Eagles rookie center Cam Jurgens as well as backups Jack Anderson, who played well at guard against the Browns on Sunday, and Cam Tom.

When the Eagles’ offensive line is able to get to the second level, they will find four stout linebackers Jaelan Phillips, Elandon Roberts, Jerome Baker, and Melvin Ingram.

Former Eagles LB Duke Riley is one of the backups.

The Eagles defense, especially CBs Darius Slay and maybe James Bradberry, if he has recovered from a groin injury that kept him out of last week’s practices with the Browns, will be tested by Waddle, speedster Tyreek Hill, and former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki, among others.

The safeties will also get a good test as defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon looks to settle on the right combinations before the season opener in Detroit on Sept. 11.

The Dolphins also have a strong running back group with Raheem Mostert, who was once in the Eagles’ camp, Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel, and Myles Gaskin.

There are also reports the Eagles could be interested in RB Kenyan Drake, who was released by the Raiders on Tuesday.

ROSTER MOVES

The Eagles got to the 80-man roster limit by releasing OT Jarrid Williams, RB DeAndre Torrey, and CB Josh Blackwell. They also played T/G Brett Toth and TE Tyree Jackson on the PUP list.

The moves with Toth and Jackson aren’t unexpected as they both recover from torn ACL’s suffered in last year’s regular-season finale. They will be out now a minimum of four weeks before being eligible to return.

