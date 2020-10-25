SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Eagles Don't Need Help at LB, Here's Why

John McMullen

PHILADELPHIA - It sounds counterintuitive but the Eagles should stand pat at the linebacking position in advance of the NFL's trade deadline on Nov. 3

The reasons for that assessment are twofold, starting with the realization that Philadelphia is stuck in a bit of a purgatory when it comes to the postseason, a clear and rather easy path to the dance thanks to the dismal NFC East but also the harsh reality that a deep run is unlikely due to the talent deficiencies that can't be addressed until the offseason.

The second part is the pending return of T.J. Edwards for the Nov. 1 game against Dallas coupled with the play of Alex Singleton since Edwards exited the lineup for three games with a hamstring injury.

The bigger issue here is the coaching staff's reliance on Nate Gerry and Duke Riley as the default settings for what's needed with modern linebackers, namely speed, athleticism, and coverage ability.

Ken Flajole, the Eagles' LBs coach, told SI.com's Eagle Maven that Singleton would really show up "when the pads came on" back in 2019, not the best trait to have in the modern game because the pads hardly ever come until the very moment they do on game days.

By then, the more athletic options have distanced themselves, something only amplified in the COVID-19 2020 season where preseason games were eliminated.

The same roadblock holds true for Edwards, a tremendously productive college player out of Wisconsin who went undrafted in 2019 because he's more of an old-school downhill thumper at 242 pounds.

Those kinds of players are nice to have when you need them but are often thought of as a luxury these days.

If you go outside the NovaCare Complex for an independent view, ProFootballFocus.com has graded 80 linebackers as we head into the meat of Week 7 and Singleton has been the Eagles' top player at the position at No. 15 overall.

From there Riley is No. 30 and Gerry, the favorite of the coaching staff due to his football IQ at No. 62. Edwards hasn't had enough reps to be graded but would be at No. 27 if he kept up the same level at a larger sample size.

In other words, with the added context of the other 31 teams, the group as a whole hasn't been as poor as advertised and we haven't even gotten to the two rookies - third-round pick Davion Taylor and sixth-rounder Shaun Bradey, who aren't ready for significant playing time today but so have significant upside due to their athleticism.

When you factor in Philadelphia's salary-cap situation for 2021, a somewhat concerning issue even before COVID-19 and the projected added financial hit that will lower the league's cap for the first time in history, the easy realization is that Howie Roseman should be avoiding added cash handicaps at all costs in favor of the comfort of cost-efficient rookie contracts, something he already has at the position.

Despite all that former Eagles president Joe Banner, Roseman's one-time mentor told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the Eagles have been looking at adding help on the offensive line and LB.

It never hurts to listen and if a rube is at the poker table, you should always strike but the Eagles can reach their 2020 ceiling with the LB group they already have especially if a meritocracy replaces pedigree or any pre-conceived notions.

Jim Schwartz should ride the hot hand of Singleton, who has been the Travis Fulgham of the Eagles' defense over the past few weeks.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Tuesday and Thursday on "The Middle" with Eytan Shander, Harry Mayes, and Barrett Brooks on SportsMap Radio and PhillyVoice.com. He’s also the host of Extending the Play on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @kracze on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eagles Need Next Three Weeks to Get Healthy, Become More Creative on Offense

Perhaps healthy and play calling go hand-in-hand, but whatever the case the coaches need use time away to be better figuring out Jalen Hurts' role and two-point conversions

Ed Kracz

Will Carson Wentz Ever do Enough to Quiet the Doubters?

The Eagles QB may never be the pinpoint accurate passer some may want, but he has shown the ability to be clutch at times and shown great leadership

Ed Kracz

Eagles Latest Injury News: Hassan Ridgeway Out for Season

Updates on DeSean Jackson, Lane Johnson, and many others were given by head coach Doug Pederson on Friday afternoon

Ed Kracz

Engram 'Drops' a Gift on Eagles

Everything was in place for the New York Giants to end a seven-game losing streak against the Eagles until an Evan Engram Drop

John McMullen

Jordan Mailata to Brandon Graham: "Act Like Emerson is Watching"

The Eagles DE heard got some words of motivation from the Australian left tackle just before Graham's game-clinching sack against the Giants

Ed Kracz

Report Card: Uneven Eagles Survive the Giants

With the season on the brink the Eagles scored two touchdowns in the final five minutes on Thursday night to edge the New York Giants.

John McMullen

Boston Scott's Clutch TD Catch Lifts Eagles over NY, 22-21

The RB slew the Giants last year and did it again on Thursday night, with Brandon Graham sealing the win with a sack

Ed Kracz

Eagles Welcome Return of DeSean Jackson and Avonte Maddox to Lineup

The team will also have RT Lane Johnson against the New York Giants, but will be without some firepower in the backfield with Miles Sanders

Ed Kracz

Richard Rodgers' Making Most of Career Resurgence

It's been a long time since the Eagles TE has been involved in a game plan, but due to injuries, he is now the team's No. 1 tight end

Ed Kracz

Dave Fipp Downplays Concern with Jake Elliott

The Eagles kicker has struggled making field goals above 50 yards this season

John McMullen