Eagles Draft Pick Pranked With Bogus Phone Calls Like Shedeur Sanders And Others
PHILADELPHIA – Add Kyle McCord to the list of draft picks who were pranked with fake phone calls from immature and childish people during the draft who thought it would be cool to ruin someone’s moment.
The quarterback who was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round Saturday night received more than one.
“I got a few prank calls earlier in the day from 609 numbers and 215 numbers,” he said, referring to the area codes of South Jersey and Southeastern Philadelphia.
He answered each one. How could he not? One of them could be the real thing, one of them could actually be Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. Finally, the real call did come, though when it did McCord said he had doubts it was legit.
“I’m like, alright, when I got that 215 phone call, I was thinking it was just another prank call, but picking up the phone and having Howie on the other side was pretty cool,” he said.
It’s pretty sad that there are people out there who think it’s funny to step on somebody’s potentially life-changing moment.
Like Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who let his iPad open at his house with Shedeur Sanders’ number on it. Jax Ulbrich copied it down and thought it would be hilarious to call Sanders as he slipped into Day 3 of the draft after expecting to go in the first or second rounds.
Jax called Sanders and pretended to be Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.
“It's been a long wait, man,” Jax, pretending to be Loomis, told Sanders. “We're going to take you with our next pick right here, man. But you're going to have to wait a little bit longer, man. Sorry about that.”
In the video, Sanders was clearly confused and heard asking, “What does that mean?”
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren said he also received prank calls before being taken by the Indianapolis Colts at pick 14.
