Eagles Expert Addresses Superstar Trade Rumors
Will the Philadelphia Eagles make some sort of major trade?
As the National Football League Draft approaches, it wouldn’t be the biggest shock in the world to see some sort of trade involving draft picks. While this is the case, theres been some crazy speculation about the possibility of trading AJ Brown to the New England Patriots.
Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski weighed in on the chatter and completely shut it down.
"We can ignore that trading A.J. Brown makes no sense for the Eagles at all from a roster perspective, and just skip right to the part where the Eagles have a little under $12 million in cap space, per the NFLPA's daily salary cap report," Kempski said. "Trading Brown would cause the Eagles' 2025 salary cap commitments to rise by more than $12 million, putting them over the cap and making it a procedural impossibility even if such a trade made any sense.
"Apparently WIP picked up on the report and gave it credence by discussing with listeners whether or not they'd do that deal (really, guys?), leading to some of my readers asking if there was anything to it. Anyway, WEEI did not present it as fictional discussion. They presented it as sourced info. So I did dig a little to make sure I wasn't missing anything from a financial perspective and can confirm that this report is pure fanfic, and poorly thought out fanfic, at that. Congrats on the engagement, though."
It’s a wild time in the league full of plenty of speculation and rumors. While this is the case, don’t expect Brown to be with the Patriots anytime soon. Why would Philadelphia even consider that?