Eagles Prepared For ‘Worst-Case Scenario’
The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from adding some serious talent to a roster already capable of winning a Super Bowl.
That much was proven when the Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Philadelphia has most of its stars still in place and has the No. 32 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft. There’s been chatter about the possibility of a trade but nothing has happened yet.
There will be much more on the rumor front than there ever could be actual moves made. Most people on the outside jyst talked about what could happen as there aren’t many people actually in front offices.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman gave an insight into what it’s like to plan for a draft and even mentioned planning and preparing in the case of the “worst-case scenario" while speaking to the media.
"We always take worst-case scenario and work back from that," Roseman said. "We’ve got to be really comfortable with whatever is our worst-case scenario, which will always entail getting a good player. There’s never 32 first-round grades on our board. We don’t have 32 first-round grades in this draft."
Philadelphia has been one of the most talked-about teams in the league over the last few weeks with trade chatter swirling. There has been speculation about tight end Dallas Goedert and the possibility of moving up or back in the NFL Draft.
There really isn't any way to know what Philadelphia is going to do right now, but it's clear it is preparing for all scenarios.