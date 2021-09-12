Eagles-Falcons: Pregame Notes

Here are the inactives, plus who starts at safety with Rodney McLeod out, and more

ATLANTA – Either Marcus Epps or K’Von Wallace will start at safety with Rodney McLeod not quite ready to return from rehabbing a torn ACL suffered late last season.

Initially, it was announced in the press box that Epps would start, but minutes later, another announcement was issued that it could be either one. Presumably, it will be a packaged-based decision which one starts.

Anthony Harris is the only other safety available.

McLeod was one of five inactive players on gameday The others were QB Gardner Minshew, OL Landon Dickerson, CB Mac McCain, and LB Davion Taylor.

Some notes to know for Sunday’s season opener for Eagles and Falcons:

Jason Kelce will make his 106th straight start at center.

Despite starting only four games in 2020, QB Jalen Hurts became the first NFL quarterback since 1950 to produce two games with 300-plus passing yards and 60-plus rushing yards in a season, joining Russell Wilson (2014), Michael Vick (2011), and Steve Young (1991).

Miles Sanders ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing average (4.9) since 2019, behind Nick Chubb (5.3), Derrick Henry (5.2), and Aaron Jones (5.0). Sanders also owns the fourth-most rushing yards per touch (5.7) in that span, trailing only Austin Ekeler (6.3), Alvin Kamara (5.8), and Christian McCaffery (5.8).

Prediction: Eagles 23, Falcons 20

HOW TO WATCH

Time: 1 p.m.

Venue: Mercedes Benz Stadium

Location: Atlanta

Network: FOX

Radio: 94WIP

Eagles Spanish Radio: Tico Sports

Streaming: https://www.fubo.tv/lp/football

Point spread: The Falcons are 3-point home favorites against the Eagles. Atlanta is -122 to cover the spread, while the Eagles are +102 to cover as 3-point underdogs.

Over/under: 48.5 points, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Moneyline: The Eagles vs Falcons Moneyline has Atlanta as a -176 favorite, while the Eagles are +148 underdogs on the road.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.