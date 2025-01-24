Eagles Familiar with Frankie Luvu's Style Of Play, And He's Not Backing Down
PHILADELPHIA – Frankie Luvu isn’t backing down from the way he plays the game.
The Washington Commanders linebacker, who will be at Lincon Financial Field with his teammates to play the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, sent two quarterbacks to the blue medical tent in the past month with borderline hits.
The first was against Philly’s Jalen Hurts. The Eagles QB appeared well on his way down to the ground, and may have even been down, when Luvu lowered his head and made helmet to helmet contact with Hurts. The blow appeared to be the catalyst that drove Hurts’ head into the turf sending him into concussion protocol for two weeks.
With Hurts out of the game after 11 snaps, the Commanders won that Dec. 22 game, 36-33, with backup quarterback Kenny Pickett entering to play for Hurts. It was a borderline hit that didn't get flagged or fined.
In the Divisional Round win of the Lions last Sunday, Luvu sought out Detroit quarterback Jared Goff after Goff threw an interception to Quan Martin and, despite the same protections a quarterback has when he is in the pocket in that he is considered helpless after a pick, the Commanders linebacker drove his helmet under Goff’s chin, sending him flying.
Backup Teddy Bridgewater had to come into the game while Goff got checked out in the tent.
“On that specific play I thought Quan was behind me the whole way, he was running…I was just trying to get my boy in the end zone,” said Luvu. “By the time I looked up, Goff was right there. No intentions of me trying to block in any way, I was trying to get my boy in the end zone. Hope he’s all right. “It’s football, we play it fast and violently and that’s kind of how I play the game.”
Luvu said he was schooled in the game by Hall of Famer Kevin Greene, though where that connection was made isn’t clear. Greene has ties to the Carolina Panthers organization, for whom Luvu played for three seasons before joining Washington this offseason.
“That’s how he taught me to play the game, so I play like he play,” said Luvu. “It got me this far so I ain’t gonna change anything about it.”
There’s no question that Luvu, a former undrafted free agent who initially signed with the New York Jets and played three years there before leaving for Carolina, is having a terrific season. He was named second-team All-Pro after making 54 tackles with eight sacks and one forced fumble.
