Relationship-Building Between Young Eagles Cornerbacks Leads to Pro Bowl Honors

PHILADELPHIA – Another honor came rolling in for Cooper DeJean. Two days after he made his first Pro Bowl, the Eagles defensive back earned his first NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor on Wednesday.

DeJean is the third Eagles player to earn Player of the Week honors this season, joining Jordan Davis (Weeks 3 and 11) and Quinyon Mitchell (Week 4).

He recorded four tackles, a career-high four passes defensed and an interception in Philadelphia’s 29-18 win at Washington. He is one-of-two players in the NFL – and the only player in the NFC – to record at least four tackles, four passes defensed and an interception in a game this season, joining Joey Porter Jr. (Week 9).

DeJean talked about his development from last year as a rookie to this season, as well as his relationship with Mitchell, who joined him on the Pro Bowl team.

“Just a feel for the game, understanding what offenses like to do in certain situations,” he said. “Situationally is where I’ve grown a lot, too, understanding different situations throughout the game. I feel I’ve grown a lot and have gotten a lot more comfortable in Year 2.”

Solid Relationship Between Second-Year Cornerbacks

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) runs against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) and safety Reed Blankenship (32) during the first half at Northwest Stadium.

So, too, has DeJean’s relationship with his secondary mate Mitchell. The two came in the same 2024 NFL Draft. Mitchell arrived as the 22nd overall pick; DeJean as the 40th, after the Eagles' trade up with the Commanders to grab him.

“I didn’t really know anything about him until the draft process,” said DeJean.

That’s about what you’d expect when DeJean came from Iowa and the Big 10 while Mitchell came from Toledo and the Mid-American Conference.

“It’s been cool to get to know him the past two years and see the type of person he is and how hard he works,” said DeJean. “We spend most of our time in the building together whether we’re sitting here at our lockers next to each or in the meeting rooms or up in one of the coach’s offices going over the team we’re about to play. He’s a great dude to be around; really focused and you can tell he wants to be the best player on the field every time he steps out there.”

Both DeJean and Mitchell are the first Eagles cornerbacks to make the Pro Bowl in their second seasons since Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Allen did it in his second season.

“I think I was more happy that Q got on the Pro Bowl to be honest, with just what he’s been able to do this year, moving back and forth, different sides, and to see how hard he works each and every day is pretty cool,” said DeJean. “I was happy to see him on there.”

DeJean has moved around, too, going from inside at the nickel position to outside in base defense. It’s a move that took some time to adjust to, but he’s picked it up well.

“It took some time to get used to it early in the year, to get used to moving from inside to outside, obviously," he said, "but just leaning on the coaches and trusting them and understanding the difference between when I’m playing corner and when I’m playing nickel, I think, was the biggest thing. I feel I’ve grown as the year’s gone on playing outside.”

