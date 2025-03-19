Eagles Fan-Favorite Hints Possible Return In New Role
The Philadelphia Eagles lost a team legend on Tuesday.
Eagles fan-favorite and two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham officially announced his retirement from the National Football League.
He spent his entire 15-year career as a member of the Eagles and finished his career in a near-storybook way. Graham beat the odds and returned from a season-ending injury to help his team get revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl after losing two years ago.
Now, he’ll ride off into the sunset as one of the most beloved Eagles in team history. It sounds like he doesn’t want to fully step away from the franchise, though.
As he discussed his retirement on Tuesday, he shared that he’s hoping to sit down with owner Jeffrey Lurie to discuss how he can continue to stick around with the team and help.
"I said I want to sit down and talk with Mr. Lurie and have some dinner with them," Graham said. "So, we're going to do that and figure out what I can do to be a part of what's going on. Because I feel like, as you know, we've got some good stuff brewing right now.
"And I want to make sure that I can be a help in whatever it is that I do. Of course, I want to be creative. I don't have to be all in one basket have everything all in one but just kind of move around. I don't want to just cold turkey leave that game because I love it."
Graham is a true team legend and hopefully he won’t be away from the team for very long. It’s going to be odd not seeing him on the field in 2025, but maybe he’ll have a new role by then.
