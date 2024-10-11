Eagles Fans Won't Like Bold Prediction For Browns Game
The Philadelphia Eagles will get back on the field on Sunday.
Philadelphia will take on the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field, looking to get back in the win column. The Eagles suffered a tough loss in Week 4 action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the team's Week 5 bye.
The Eagles have lost two of their last three games but are finally starting to get healthier. Philadelphia is expected to have A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson back on the field against the Browns.
While this is the case, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell made a bold prediction that the Eagles actually will fall against the Browns and fall to 2-3.
"Quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns stink," Podell said. "Cleveland's 3.8 yards per play on offense is the lowest in the entire NFL in 2024, and the Browns are the only team averaging under 4 yards per play. Watson has registered five consecutive games with 25 or more pass attempts and fewer than 200 yards passing, tied for the longest such streak to start a season in the past 75 years...
"However, he and the Browns are going to shock the world by upsetting the Eagles in Philadelphia as nine-point underdogs on Sunday. Why and how, you ask? Well, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts leads the NFL in giveaways (27) since 2023, and he is struggling this season. Hurts has been sacked 10 times in his last two games and thrown interceptions in three of his four starts in 2024. Philadelphia's offensive line in Year 1 of the post-Jason Kelce era isn't doing Hurts any favors either: they are allowing a 45.2 percent quarterback pressure rate, the second-highest in the NFL ahead of only the New England Patriots' 46.2 percent rate. That's not an ideal place to be in when facing 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett."
Hopefully, this doesn't end up being the case.
