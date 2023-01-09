Eagles Finally Get Their T-Shirts and Hats

Philly set a new franchise standard with win No. 14 while clinching the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs

PHILADELPHIA - It wasn’t pretty but anytime the t-shirts and hats are broken out after an NFL game, it’s meaningful.

The Eagles secured the NFC East, the No. 1 seed in the conference, a franchise record with their 14th win and some swag on Sunday, albeit in uninspiring fashion against the junior varsity of the New York Giants.

After building a 19-0 lead, it was certainly shaping up as a game that the Eagles could pull their starters but failures in the red zone and a host of dropped interceptions resulted in some shaky moments until Reed Blankenship secured an onside kick with 1:37 to play, to let them grab a 22-16 win.

“You want me to be honest? I want more,” receiver A.J. Brown said after the game when asked about the NFC East championship hat and t-shirt he was wearing. “It is cool for the moment. The past couple years (in Tennessee), I gave my hat to my daughter, and I am going to give this one to her and try and continue to give her more hats.”

Brown, who set the franchise single-season record for receiving yards by reaching 1,496, needs two more hats, one that says NFC champions and another that reads Super Bowl LVII kingpins.

“There are two more hats out there and I am trying to get it,” he said. “My sights are that I am looking forward and what I can try and do to get better and taking this game one game at a time in the playoffs.”

For Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay it was his first division title in his 10th NFL season.

“It means a lot to me. I’ve been in the league 10 years and never won a division in my life,” said Slay. “I got one. I’ve never had a bye week (in the playoffs). I’ve never seen the second round (of the playoffs). I get to see both of them at one time, so I’m thankful.”

The style points might not have been satisfactory to the fan base but the result at the end of the grind was something the players were proud of.

“This team has been working hard all year and all off-season,” Slay said. “We’ve been grinding. We knew what type of team we were going to be. I just know we didn’t come out how we wanted to play, but we got the thing done. We got the thing done. Just a good thing that we get to dress up one more time, and do it again.”

Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham was a part of the 2017-18 Super Bowl team so he knows all about the t-shirt and hat games as well as what a No. 1 seed means.