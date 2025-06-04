Eagles First Rounder Has 'Star Potential'
The Philadelphia Eagles brought in a guy with plenty of upside this offseason.
Philadelphia traded CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in a deal that brought former first-round lineman Kenyon Green to town. He was taken with the No 15 overall pick in 2022 by Houston.
Injures have been the story of his career to this point. He played 15 games as a rookie in 2022, missed the entire 2023 season, and played 12 games in 2024.
Now, he will try to revive his career with Philadelphia in 2025 under offensive line guru Jeff Stoutland. ESPN's Bill Barnwell shared a column talking about guys who could either breakout in 2025, or flop and Green unsurprisingly popped up on the list.
"Kenyon Green, G, Philadelphia Eagles," Barnwell said. "Acquired from Texans via trade. The Eagles revitalized one former first-round pick's career last year by getting him behind a great offensive line. Could they do the same for another by putting him on that same line? There's a big difference here. While Barkley was solid-to-excellent in New York when healthy, Green was one of the league's worst linemen when he was on the field for Houston...
"The Eagles moved (Mekhi Becton) to the interior, and while he had a few hiccups, the 363-pound guard was more than capable as a run blocker and played his part on a run to the Super Bowl. Could Green be that guy this year? Becton left in free agency for the Chargers, leaving a competition at right guard between third-year lineman Tyler Steen and Green. If Steen wins that job, Green could compete with Kendall Lamm for the sixth or seventh lineman role in the lineup. If Stoutland can make Green a more consistent blocker, there's a chance he reaches the star potential that the Texans expected from him. Going from arguably the worst offensive line situation in the league to its best, Green needs to succeed in Philadelphia. Otherwise, it's probably not going to happen anywhere else."
Green is a former first-rounder -- like Becton. He has good size at 6'4'' and 323 pounds. Now, it's just a matter of getting him in the right situation.