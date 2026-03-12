This Trade Rumor Should Fire Up Eagles Fans

It's no secret that the Philadelphia Eagles could use a high-end pass rusher, or two.

On Wednesday, the Eagles were heavily connected to former Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson before he opted to go and join the Baltimore Ravens after they exited from their agreed-upon trade to acquire Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders. If that sounds like a rollercoaster, it's because it was.

For the Eagles, they missed on Hendrickson, lost Jaelan Phillips to the Carolina Panthers and there doesn't appear to be any legs to the idea of a trade for Crosby at this time, although the franchise certainly should call and see if the price has dropped. Fortunately, the Eagles have been connected to another pass rusher, though: Jonathan Greenard of the Minnesota Vikings. The Athletic's Dianna Russini added the most fuel to the fire on Wednesday by reporting that the Eagles were in contact with the Vikings on a deal and Greenard's agent about a potential extension if a deal gets done.

"The Eagles continue to inquire about the Vikings’ Jonathan Greenard and remain in contact with his agent about a potential extension if a deal were to be struck, sources say," Russini wrote. "Philly is also keeping tabs on the free agent pass rush market after missing out on Trey Hendrickson."

The Eagles aren't done

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) celebrates a sack during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter also confirmed on Wednesday that Greenard is available.

"Jonathan Greenard, yes the Vikings have made him available," Schefter said. "That wouldn't surprise me if he winds up being traded."

On Wednesday, Greenard's name was tossed around when it came to the Eagles. While there is a lot of noise and smoke out there, let's dive into why Eagles fans should be excited about the possibility.

Greenard may not have as big a name as Crosby or Hendrickson, but this guy can be a game-breaker when he's healthy and at his best. That's what he was in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, he had 12 1/2 sacks and in 2024, he had 12 sacks. In 2025, he had just three in 12 games. In 2022, he had just 1 1/2 sacks in eight games. But in 2021, he had eight sacks in 12 games. So, that's three seasons with eight or more sacks in six seasons. That's pretty good. Jalyx Hunt led the Eagles with just 6 1/2 sacks in 2025.

That's why adding someone like Greenard should get the fanbase excited. Right now, the Eagles don't have that clear guy who is going to go get after the quarterback and rack up sacks. Greenard can be that guy. Especially with Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis getting a lot of attention, Greenard should have an even easier path at the quarterback in Philadelphia than he did in Minnesota. No deal has been finalized at this time, but it would be a good move if the Eagles can get it done.