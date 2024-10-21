Eagles Today

Eagles Flexed Out Of 'Sunday Night Football' In Week 9

Philadelphia has been affected by flex scheduling in Weeks 8 and 9.

John McMullen

The Eagles are healthy for the Cleveland Browns Sunday. / John McMullen/Eagles on SI
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles’ docket has been affected by the NFL’s flex scheduling for a second consecutive week.

Philadelphia is now out of its originally scheduled “Sunday Night Football” timeslot in Week 9 on Nov. 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Moved into the slot to replace that game is Indianapolis (4-3), currently one game behind Houston in the AFC South, at Minnesota (5-1), which lost a high-profile matchup with Detroit on Sunday.

At 2-5, the Jaguars are struggling mightily and another return of Doug Pederson to Lincoln Financial Field has lost some of its luster with speculation over Pederson’s job status in recent weeks.

The Eagles and Jags will now kickoff at 4:05 ET at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia (4-2) was also moved out of the 4:25 national window on CBS back to a 1 p.m. start time this coming weekend at Cincinnati (3-4), which hasn’t lived up to its reputation this season.

Typically a big-ticket item for broadcast networks, the Eagles are still scheduled for two more primetime games on Thursday, Nov. 14 vs Washington, and Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Los Angeles Rams. 

John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

