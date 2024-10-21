Eagles Flexed Out Of 'Sunday Night Football' In Week 9
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles’ docket has been affected by the NFL’s flex scheduling for a second consecutive week.
Philadelphia is now out of its originally scheduled “Sunday Night Football” timeslot in Week 9 on Nov. 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Moved into the slot to replace that game is Indianapolis (4-3), currently one game behind Houston in the AFC South, at Minnesota (5-1), which lost a high-profile matchup with Detroit on Sunday.
At 2-5, the Jaguars are struggling mightily and another return of Doug Pederson to Lincoln Financial Field has lost some of its luster with speculation over Pederson’s job status in recent weeks.
The Eagles and Jags will now kickoff at 4:05 ET at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia (4-2) was also moved out of the 4:25 national window on CBS back to a 1 p.m. start time this coming weekend at Cincinnati (3-4), which hasn’t lived up to its reputation this season.
Typically a big-ticket item for broadcast networks, the Eagles are still scheduled for two more primetime games on Thursday, Nov. 14 vs Washington, and Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Los Angeles Rams.
MORE NFL: Eagles Pass Rush Was Worthy Supporting Star To Saquon