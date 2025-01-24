Eagles' Foreshadow OL Plan If Cam Jurgens Misses NFCCG
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles could be playing musical chairs on the offensive line in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders.
The issues stem from a back injury to Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens.
The third-year pro was not present at Philadelphia’s Thursday practice, a day after he was estimated as a non-participant after Wednesday’s walkthrough.
To deal with that, the decision was made to slide second-team All-Pro left guard Landon Dickerson to center, a position he starred at in college at Alabama, and insert second-year man Tyler Steen in at LG.
For what its worth Dickerson downplayed the situation.
"Right now, it’s just Thursday practice, getting Cam some rest,” said Dickerson. “It’s just kind of the way it falls with the rotation. I’m the backup center so serve there for practice and make sure that [Cam's] feeling good for Sunday."
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was holding things close to the vest, his standard operating procedure with injuries.
“We’ll see where he is. It’s hard to predict these things this far out,” Sirianni claimed.
In hindsight, the curious signing of veteran offensive lineman Cam Erving to the practice squad on Wednesday was a harbinger of some kind of issue on the interior.
Outside of Dickerson the Eagles also have two players on the 53-man roster that could play snaps at center, including Week 18 starter Nick Gates and Jeff Stoutland favorite Brett Toth.
Dickerson did hedge his bets with Jurgens, saying “I do” when asked if he expects Jurgens to play before pivoting “But I’m not a medical guy. … Y’all can ask Sirianni or [the] trainers. I don’t know exactly.
“As far as I’m concerned, I think he is.”
Dickerson, 26, said he “knocked the rust off” in practice at a position that he last played in Week 4 against Tampa Bay when Jurgens was forced to leave due to cramps in the extreme heat.
Back in 2021, the original plan for Dickerson with the Eagles was to be the heir apparent to Jason Kelce in the pivot after finishing his college career as an All-American center. Injuries forced Dickerson into the lineup, first at right guard and then at LG where he excelled so much that it became his home.
“I did it a little bit in college. I’ve done it a few times in the league. So, knocked the rust off, kind of got back in the saddle,” Dickerson said of playing center. “It’s like riding a bike.”
The bigger drop-off against the Commanders would be at LG from Dickerson to Steen, a 2023 third-round pick, also out of Alabama.
Penciled in as the starter at RG entering training camp an ankle injury cost Steen some significant time in the summer and veteran Mekhi Becton seized that job.
Steen settled in as the top interior backup at both guard spots. He started for an injured Becton in Week 8 against Cincinnati and started again in Week 18 when Philadelphia rested its starters.
Overall, Steen played in 27% of the offensive snaps during the regular season, with most of those coming at right guard.
All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson noted that Steen is perhaps more comfortable on the left side, however.
“He’s one of those guys that kept battling,” Johnson said of Steen. “... It seems like from last year to this year, [Steen is] a lot stronger and I think he’s probably a little more comfortable on the left side, which is what he played in college, but he’s able to play both.”
Steen also expects Jurgens to make it to the NFCCG where it’s all hands on deck.
“Cam is doing his best to get healthy. I’m not sure where that’s at. I think we’re expecting him to play, so I’m just preparing like I always would,” Steen said. “... If he’s not able to play, it’s going to be a huge loss.”