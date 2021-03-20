Eagles Free Agency Options at QB Dwindling

With only one passer on the roster, GM Howie Roseman said the team will explore every avenue to restock the quarterback cupboard

The Eagles have one quarterback on their roster.

That’s not good, obviously.

“He (head coach Nick Sirianni) reminds me daily, we only have one quarterback on our roster,” said general manager Howie Roseman. “It's definitely not going to stay that way. We've always tried to value that position and have depth at that position. I don't see any of that changing here as we go forward. That's nothing we would be comfortable with…

“We're going to look at the free-agent market, the trade market, and we're certainly going to look at the draft to try to strengthen that position.”

I spoke to former NFL coach Jim Mora, Jr., about the Eagles’ potential options in free agency and trades and you can see the interview in the attached video.

The free-agent market is drying up quickly.

Jacoby Brissett? Signed with the Dolphins. He was the one whose name was mentioned most as a possible tie-in with the Eagles given his Colts history with head coach Nick Sirianni and passing and coordinator Kevin Petullo.

Tyrod Taylor? He signed with the Texans.

Ryan Fitzpatrick? He’s the one Mora believed made the most sense, but he signed with the Washington Football Team.

Andy Dalton, Mitchell Trubisky are off the market, too with Dalton going to the Bears and Trubisky to the Bills.

That doesn’t leave many options for Philly.

Alex Smith is still available, but as Mora said, Smith is looking for a starter’s role right now, though Mora added that Smith may have to settle for a backup job.

Who else?

Well, maybe the Eagle can talk Josh McCown into returning, if for no other reason than to be a mentor to Hurts.

There’s also Nate Sudfeld, who is still a free agent and doesn’t appear to have much of a market as a starter. Sudfeld has spent the last four years with the Eagles, and though the offensive scheme is likely to change, he still has familiarity with the organization and Hurts.

Trades may be in play, as Roseman said.

Perhaps Nick Foles from the Bears or Marcus Mariota from the Raiders is explored, or something else, such as a blockbuster for the Texans’ Deshaun Watson or the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson.

Watson’s market took a big hit with the sexual assault charged being levied against him by as many as 12 women at this point.

Then there’s the draft.

Should free agency and trade options fizzle, the Eagles may have to take two passers when the 2021 NFL Draft begins on April 29.

