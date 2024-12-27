Eagles Friday Practice Report: Kenny Pickett Expected To Start Vs. Cowboys On Sunday
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni took it as far as he could before admitting “it’s going to be tough for [quarterback Jalen Hurts] to make it” for Sunday’s game against 7-8 Dallas in which Philadelphia would clinch the NFC East and the No. 2 seed in the conference with the win.
Hurts was again absent from practice Friday and backup Kenny Pickett is expected to start against the Cowboys.
The Eagles' QB1 remains in the NFL's concussion protocol after being injured during the first quarter of last Sunday’s 36-33 loss to Washington. Hurts is also dealing with a fractured left finger as well.
Pickett played most of the game against the Commanders after Hurts was knocked out less than six minutes into the game and persevered quite well despite playing through a rib injury.
Things have been trending in this direction for several days.
Asked about Pickett on Thursday, starting center Cam Jurgens talked about the offense rallying around the backup.
“He's confident. He's loud, it's really nice when you know anytime a quarterback that's not your starter goes in there and he's very loud in the huddle and everybody knows what they're doing,” Jurgens said of Pickett. “And that's why I said after the [Washington] game I was proud of him.
“I thought he did a good job stepping in, being a good commander there. And so, we're going to rally behind him."
Pickett himself may have let the cat out of the bag Thursday when asked about his rib injury and how it’s affecting the Pitt product.
“Tested out some different things padding-wise, just to make sure I feel good with it for Sunday,” said Pickett. “It’s just something I’m going to have to deal with, but will be ready to go Sunday.”
Also missing practice on Friday was running back Will Shipley (concussion protocol) and wide receiver/punt returner Britain Covey (neck). Both are expected to be ruled out for the game Friday afternoon and Covey would be a candidate for injured reserve.
The Eagles have some roster decisions to make. They are out of elevations for fullback Khari Blasingame and may want to add the veteran to the 53. Also, defensive end Bryce Huff is in the middle of his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve after wrist surgery.
Running back Ty Davis-Price could be a practice squad elevation as the third RB behind Saquon Barkley and Kenny Gainwell.
Shipley’s other roles as the kick returner opposite Gainwell and the personal protector for punter Braden Mann will likely be filled by Isaiah Rodgers and Reed Blankenship respectively.
Meanwhile, recently returned PS QB Ian Book could be a game-day elevation if the Eagles want a third option behind Pickett and backup Tanner McKee.
Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee), middle linebacker Nakobe Dean (abdomen), and defensive end Josh Sweat (ankle) were all at practice and are expected to play vs. teh Cowboys.
