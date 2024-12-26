Eagles Today

Eagles Practice Report: QB Update, Nakobe Dean Practicing

Jalen Hurts remains in the NFL's concussion protocol so Kenny Pickett took the first-team reps in individual work open to reporters.

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles returned to the practice field Thursday without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Backup Kenny Pickett went through individual work as the QB1 after finishing up last Sunday’s 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders despite suffering a rib injury.

Pickett was wearing a flak jacket underneath his red jersey and conversing with Eagles vice president of sports medicine/head athletic trainer Tom Hunkele in between reps.

For what it's worth, Pickett showed good zip on his throws on a chilly day in South Philadelphia, which reached the mid-30s by the time the Eagles hit the practice field in the afternoon.

Tanner McKee and newly-signed practice-squader Ian Book followed Pickett when it came to the QB reps on Thursday.

Before the practice, head coach Nick Sirianni was playing the competitive advantage card with his QB situation.

“We got a plan of what we want to do and we’ll see how today goes and how warmups go and how individual goes and then into 7-on-7 and team,” Sirianni said.

If Hurts, who is also dealing with a broken finger on his left hand, is cleared from the protocol before Sunday's game against the 7-8 Dallas Cowboys he will have little on-field prep for the game.

Of the two other Eagles players who were estimated as non-participants on Philadelphia’s Christmas Day injury report, running back Will Shipley, who is also in the concussion protocol, was absent, and middle linebacker Nakobe Dean (abdomen) was practicing in some form.

Wide receiver/punt returner Britain Covey (neck) and defensive end Bryce Huff (wrist) were estimated as full participants Wednesday and will likely carry that status again.

Huff remains on injured reserve after wrist surgery in November and has his 21-day practice window opened last week. 

There were also seven estimated resting players on Christmas: running back Saquon Barkley, right guard Mekhi Becton, WR A.J. Brown, left guard Landon Dickerson, right tackle Lane Johnson, cornerback Darius Slay and DE Josh Sweat and they were all participating in some form.

The 12-3 Eagles can clinch the NFL East and at least the No. 2 seed in the conference Sunday with a win against Dallas. Philadelphia could also accomplish the same goal with a Washington loss vs. Atlanta.

