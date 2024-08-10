Eagles Get Passing Grade On Blitz Test
BALTIMORE - Offensively at least, the largest contributor to the Eagles' collapse last season was an inability to handle the blitz.
Many of the changes on offense and the move to Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator were about finding answers to help quarterback Jalen Hurts better navigate what is surely coming until Philadelphia proves it can better handle an extra man or two sent on the pass rush.
It wasn't by design but this year's preseason schedule for the Eagles features teams that are very adept at blitzing starting with Baltimore and finishing with Minnesota. In between is New England and a little more uncertainty with the shift from Bill Belichick to Jerod Mayo.
“I think it’s huge. I think it tests our rules," backup QB Tanner McKee said of the preseason tests after the Eagles outlasted the Ravens, 16-13, on Friday night.
Baltimore, with new defensive coordinator Zach Orr, was as advertised and unleashed several overload blitzes that tested Philadelphia's offensive concepts.
"I think it’s good to see early," McKee said. "Obviously, at the end of last year, we had a lot of pressure, and we struggled with it. I think we can address those problems now, talk about it. Especially in the preseason, get those fixed. We’re expecting to see pressures at the beginning of the season. So, we’ve got to get those fixed. We know it’s going to happen. We know it’s going to come.
"We’re going to have answers for it. We’re going to be able to address it and move the ball down the field.”
On Friday night, it was Kenny Pickett and McKee throwing to receivers like Johnny Wilson, Britain Covey, John Ross and Grant Calcaterra not Hurts with A,J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert but concepts are concepts.
The results were a mixed bag.
The Eagles threw for 113 total yards with Pickett starting and completing 14 of 22 passes for 89 yards with a touchdown and a 87.1 passer rating. McKee was only 6 of 16 for 39 yards and a sub-50,00 PR.
The Ravens finished with two sacks -- both on Pickett -- and were credited with three more quarterback hits. Still, the Eagles' offensive line graded out well, according to Pro Football Focus, with rookies Trevor Keegan and Dylan McMahon, along with Fred Johnson, Nick Gates, Drain Kinnard and Max Scharping grading out well in pass protection.
“I thought we did a pretty good job," McKee said of the blitz pickups. "Obviously, there was a couple with guys running free. We either have to adjust the line or know that we’re hot and throw our hot routes. Overall, I thought we did a pretty good job with a pretty good game plan. I would say later in the season we’ll have a better idea of what teams do because we’ll have more film on them. It’s a little tough going into the first preseason [game] but overall, I thought we did a decent job.”