Positive First Impression For Eagles' Ground Game
BALTIMORE - At first glance, the Eagles' ground game dominated in a 16-13 preseason win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
Despite Philadelphia sitting its four best offensive linemen: star tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson, and emerging center Cam Jurgens, as well as RB1 Saquon Barkley, the Eagles ran for 146 yards and each running back who played -- Kenny Gainwell, Will Shipley, Lew Nichols, Ty Davis-Price and Kendall Milton -- had effective runs.
Eagles on SI asked head coach Nick Sirianni about that consistency and what it meant.
“I’m really excited about these running backs," Sirianni gushed. "We have a good room from top to bottom. It’s going to be a battle in the next four weeks to see who makes the team. We talked about it last night – the ball, the ball, the ball. I thought they did a good job of protecting the ball."
Gainwell started things and is one of the better backup players on the team as a well-rounded back Sirianni and his coaching staff trust implicitly. He finished with 23 yards on four carries before handing off to rookie fourth-round pick Will Shipley.
Shipley impacted the game on the ground (23 yards on seven carries), through the air with the Eagles' only touchdown on a quick throw in the flat from quarterback Kenny Pickett, and on special teams as a kick returner and personal protector for punter Braden Mann.
"Kenny played well on his drive. Will had some nice carries," Sirianni assessed.
Barkley has also been impressed with his projected 2024 understudies.
"Kenny, he's a really good football player. he's an all-around back," Barkley told Eagles on SI. "He can do it all. There's not any weakness to his game. He can pass pro [protect], he can catch the ball. He's really good in space."
For Shipley, he's not the same kind of finished product as a rookie but the traits are there.
"Obviously as a rookie there's things you try to learn and you're getting your feet underneath you, but once he figures it out it will be the same thing with him," Barkley said of Shipley. "You can put him out there on any route and he'll run it. he understands schemes really well.
"Like I said, he's super smart, he's fast, explosive. Both of those guys are stronger than you think. I'm just excited to be in the same room as them. I know the type of guys they are. They're pushing me to get better, They're pushing this offense to get better."
The third man in Baltimore was Nichols, once the FBS' leading rusher at Central Michigan, who ultimately tagged off to Davis-Price, a 2022 third-round pick by San Francisco, and finally undrafted rookie Milton, who did a nice job trying to close the game.
The initial 53-man roster is sure to include Barkley, Gainwell, and Shipley with the other three bigger backs attempting to convince GM Howie Roseman to keep four backs on the 53-man roster. Those in the bottom trio are all serious contenders for the practice quad as well.
"I really liked some of the things our big backs did [against the Ravens]," Sirianni said before really pumping up Nichols. "... The other guys also came in and did a good job. Those are really good backs. They’re tough to tackle. I remember a couple years ago watching Lew tape. I remember watching his junior year tape at Central Michigan, and I was like, ‘Holy smokes’. His junior tape was unbelievable. And then when Howie told me we were getting him, I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I love this guy.’
"So, I'm excited to see him continue to grow. I thought they all did a great job tonight of running hard for extra yards off some broken tackles.”
Of Pro Football Focus' top-10 ranked offensive players from the win in Baltimore, nine were either backs or the offensive linemen blocking for the backs so it was an impressive start for the Eagles running game