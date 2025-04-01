Eagles Getting Last-Second Support For Big Vote
Over the last few days or so it has seemed like there was a good chance that the Philadelphia Eagles' "Tush Push" would be banned.
Well, technically the play was implemented by the Eagles but it is for everyone. Any team could use the play at any time, which is what has also led to some of the confusion with the reasoning for the attempted ban. Simply put, the Eagles run the play better than anyone else and no one has gotten close yet.
Some have said that health questions are the reason for the attempted ban. That seems fair. There hasn't been data yet to show it, but you never know what could happen.
All in all, it seemed like there was a real push recently to can the play, but it seems unlikely at this moment. Both Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated and FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz made it sound like the ban was unlikely on Tuesday.
"Naturally, Philly had the most passionate feelings, believing that its mastery of the play was the only reason for the proposed rules change, but there were plenty of strong opinions in the room," Breer said. "And since you need 24 votes to prompt a rules change, it seems, given the split, it might be tough to get all the support needed to shove (sorry) the rule through."
"My understanding of the tush-push ban is that it’s unlikely to have the votes to be banned and there’s a better chance discussions will be tabled for a future owners meeting," Schultz said. "Those advocating for a ban have been working to sway opinions and get it banned, but as one source put it, 'the current language in the proposal is just not clear enough and can easily be manipulated.'"
It sounds like the play will live on for another year.