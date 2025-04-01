Eagles Hint More Moves Are Coming To Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a handful of additions and subtractions.
Much has been made about the guys who no longer are in Philadelphia like Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Mekhi Becton, CJ Gardner-Johnson, and Darius Slay. While the team has lost some guys, they also have added guys like AJ Dillon, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and Kenyon Green to name a few.
It’s been a busy offseason and yet general manager Howie Roseman hinted that Philadelphia isn’t done adding, as transcribed by Zach Berman of PHLY.
"We're incomplete right now," Roseman said as transcribed by Berman. "You know, there's no doubt about it. Talent acquisition season has just started, and it goes for a long time, and we continue to try to find any possible ways to upgrade the depth and talent level on our team.
"Again, it just looks different than maybe it looked last year, when a big focus on that was probably in the free agent market. But being able to re-sign your own players...those are part of what we're trying to do to get out in front of things. Obviously, when you lose good players, you want to replace them. And we'll continue to look at ways."
Philadelphia still has some work to do. The NFL Draft is coming up and that obviously will be a way to add. But the trade market and free agent market will surely pick up once again after the NFL Draft ends.
Don’t count Roseman and the Eagles for anything right now. It sounds like there are more moves coming.
