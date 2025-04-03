Eagles GM Howie Roseman Shares Powerful Statement
The Philadelphia Eagles have arguably the best front office in football.
Philadelphia just took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX for the team’s second championship. The Eagles lost to a similar Chiefs team just two years ago and went back to the drawing board and got their revenge this past February.
Now, the offseason is here and the Howie Roseman-led front office has been very busy. Philadelphia has added a handful of guys and also lost some big-name players.
There’s more work to be done and there are going to be more players coming to town over the next few months in different ways. Philadelphia could be active in free agency or the trade market and the team obviously will have chances in the NFL Draft.
While this is the case, Roseman made it clear he will not bring any player to town who has been violent against women on "The McShay Show."
"For us, we have some objective things that I can't even overrule," Roseman said. "And they're ours, but for one like violence against women. It's just not for us. I won't even watch them. I don't even want to talk about them it's just a deal breaker for us so I can't go 'he's really good and did it 10 years ago and he learned from it.' It just doesn't work for us."
That should be a pretty low bar, but not every team would come out and say this. Roseman not holding back and making this clear is just another reason why the team should be excited about him and the franchise overall.
Something like this shouldn’t be too much to ask, but it typically is. That’s not the case with Roseman and the Eagles, though.