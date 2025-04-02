Adam Schefter Shares Latest On Eagles Controversy
One of the most dominant plays in the National Football League is still available but for how much longer?
The Philadelphia Eagles' "Tush Push" has been the talk of the league over the last few weeks. The NFL Owners Meetings has been this week and there was going to be a vote on whether to ban the play or not. It needed 24 votes against it to have it be completely banned after the Green Bay Packers brought the question to the table but the conversation was tabled for a later date.
That doesn't mean the conversation is over, though. They could pick it back up as soon as May. But, the "Tush Push" at least survived to see another day.
ESPN's Adam Schefter talked about the play and what's going on behind the scenes on 97.5 The Fanatic.
"I believe there are people in the league that are jealous of the Eagles' success," Schefter said. "I believe there are people that can’t duplicate the Eagles’ success. I believe the commissioner and others don’t like the play, and I believe the play is going to go away.
"I’m not telling you it is right – I didn’t think it was going to go this way. I didn’t think it was going to happen, but it gathered up momentum and I believe those people have the support of the commissioner. I don’t know how he is going to do it, but he’s going to find the eight votes he needs to get to 24 (votes). I’m just telling you that’s what’s going to happen.”
This certainly isn't what you want to hear if you're an Eagles fan. While this is the case, even if the league bans the play, Philadelphia has the offensive line and quarterback to have plenty of success with even just a standard quarterback sneak.
