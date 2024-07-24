Eagles Today

Eagles GM Pushes Back On The Idea of Hiring Coordinators

Howie Roseman confirmed that head coach Nick Sirianni is ultimately responsible for his coaching staff.

John McMullen

Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman at Eagles Training Camp on July 24, 2024
Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman at Eagles Training Camp on July 24, 2024 / John McMullen/Eagles on SI
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles GM Howie Roseman clamped down on the idea that he’s selecting any coaches for Nick Sirianni at the start of Philadelphia's training camp on Wednesday.

Eagles on SI asked Roseman and Sirianni about Dianna Russini’s report from her "Scoop City" podcast on The Athletic stating that the GM hired Philadelphia’s two new coordinators: Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio.

Roseman took the lead and described a collaborative process.

“You know, I think through our process of looking at our first-round pick, I feel like myself, our scouts, we had great information on him [Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell],” Roseman explained. “Obviously he went to Toledo. Nick’s college roommate is the head coach at Toledo. When Nick came to me and he said, ‘Hey, I got this information on Q,’ it made me feel much better about the selection that we already felt good about.

“That's the same process for when we do coaches.”

In personnel, Roseman is the lead. With the coaching staff, that’s Sirianni’s domain.

“Nick will come and say, ‘These are the guys I'm thinking about. Do you have any relationship? Do you know these guys?’” Roseman said. “Obviously, I've been in the league a long time and had prior relationships with both [Moore and Fangio]. 

“It makes [Sirianni] feel better about the decision he's making.”

Roseman also noted the cachet proven commodities like Moore and Fangio bring to the table.

“These aren't under-the-radar guys,” the GM said. “These are talented guys that have been in the league for a long time. That's how good organizations make decisions.”

In the end, though, Roseman put a stamp on having the back seat when it comes to the coaching staff.

“At the end of the day, I'm responsible for the players that I bring in here: draft, free agency. And [Nick’s] responsible for his coaching staff, but we work together,” Roseman said. “That's the whole part of being a team.” 

MORE NFL: Eagles Training Camp Overreactions: Rookie Defensive Player Surprises

Published
John McMullen

JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News