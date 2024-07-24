Eagles GM Pushes Back On The Idea of Hiring Coordinators
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles GM Howie Roseman clamped down on the idea that he’s selecting any coaches for Nick Sirianni at the start of Philadelphia's training camp on Wednesday.
Eagles on SI asked Roseman and Sirianni about Dianna Russini’s report from her "Scoop City" podcast on The Athletic stating that the GM hired Philadelphia’s two new coordinators: Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio.
Roseman took the lead and described a collaborative process.
“You know, I think through our process of looking at our first-round pick, I feel like myself, our scouts, we had great information on him [Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell],” Roseman explained. “Obviously he went to Toledo. Nick’s college roommate is the head coach at Toledo. When Nick came to me and he said, ‘Hey, I got this information on Q,’ it made me feel much better about the selection that we already felt good about.
“That's the same process for when we do coaches.”
In personnel, Roseman is the lead. With the coaching staff, that’s Sirianni’s domain.
“Nick will come and say, ‘These are the guys I'm thinking about. Do you have any relationship? Do you know these guys?’” Roseman said. “Obviously, I've been in the league a long time and had prior relationships with both [Moore and Fangio].
“It makes [Sirianni] feel better about the decision he's making.”
Roseman also noted the cachet proven commodities like Moore and Fangio bring to the table.
“These aren't under-the-radar guys,” the GM said. “These are talented guys that have been in the league for a long time. That's how good organizations make decisions.”
In the end, though, Roseman put a stamp on having the back seat when it comes to the coaching staff.
“At the end of the day, I'm responsible for the players that I bring in here: draft, free agency. And [Nick’s] responsible for his coaching staff, but we work together,” Roseman said. “That's the whole part of being a team.”
