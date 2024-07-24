Eagles Training Camp Overreactions: Rookie Defensive Player Surprises
PHILADELPHIA – Day 1 of Eagles training camp is in the books, and despite threatening skies for the 70-minute morning session, the rain held off.
Here are five overreactions from Wednesday’s practice:
“HUNT”-ING A ROLE
Rookie third-round pick Jalyx Hunt may have more of a role than some might think.
The linebacker/edge rusher got some reps with the first-team defense and stood out when he pushed Jordan Mailata backward, using a violent hand chop and stiff arm, to push Mailata backward. He did something similar to backup left tackle Fred Johnson..
And there was one play when left unblocked, Hunt ran straight into the backfield that would have been a sack if they were allowed in practice.
Hunt is the kind of player defensive coordinator Vic Fangio loves, having the ability to rush and cover. We haven’t seen Hunt covering receivers much yet, but he showed that ability in college and he began his career as a safety.
He is someone to keep an eye on.
THIRD RECEIVER
Parris Campbell looked like the frontrunner for the No. 3 receiver job, though it was interesting to see tight end Grant Calcaterra get some work outside the formation and in the slot. It’s too soon to say the Eagles third receiver will be Calcaterra, but versatility is important.
Calcaterra as a receiver may be an outside-the-box thought and a longshot, but it’s also early.
“Excited to get out here and see the candidates we have (at the third receiver spot),” said GM Howie Roseman. “…We brought in guys in free agency, we drafted a couple guys, and it’s something we’re going to be watching daily, among other things, and see who steps up.”
Campbell got the majority of reps as the third receiver. None of the other candidates - John Ross, rookies Ainias Smith, Johnny Wilson, and others - didn’t stand out at all, but that is subject to change quickly.
“I see a lot of guys scratching and clawing for it,” said A.J. Brown. “I don’t know, and that’s not a bad thing, either. A lot of guys are working hard, hungry, putting themselves in position, but it’s going to take hard work each and every day making plays because that’s what it comes down to.”
SETBACK
Cooper DeJean has likely cost himself the starting clot cornerback spot when the Eagles open the season on Sept. 6 in Brazil after many observers of spring’s work thought the rookie cornerback had a chance to be that on Day 1.
“Obviously, it sets him back to not be out here the first three weeks,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “…He’s going to have to get a lot of mental reps these next couple weeks that he’ll out rehabbing that injury.”
Added Roseman: “Yeah we’re bummed. He’s our second-round pick. We want to see him out here on the first day, but we also think that this guy’s going to be with us for a long time, so we have tremendous confidence in his ability to pick things up and to come back and kid of keep running. Obviously it’s a long season and we’re counting on him.”
Avonte Maddox, who worked primarily at safety in the spring, was back in his usual position of slot corner with the first team, and will probably be the starter in Brazil – if he can stay healthy.
SCARY SAFETY DEPTH
After starters Reed Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the safeties the Eagles trotted out with the second team were James Bradberry and Tristin McCollum. The third team was Maddox and Mekhi Garner.
That just doesn’t feel good enough or deep enough. Of course, it will get a tick better when Sydney Brown return from the Physically Unable to Perform list.
BACKUP CENTER
Jason Kelce started 156 straight games, not missing a start since the 2014 season. Cam Jurgens will make his first start at center – barring something unforeseen – on Sept. 6. Only 155 consecutive games left to tie Kelce.
Just in case that doesn’t happen, the backup center role will be huge. Brett Toth could be that player, but he missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury, something that is probably day-to-day or he would have been put on some kind of list, the PUP or NFI.
So, the second-team center was Temple’s Matt Hennessy. The backup job may be under the radar, but something certainly worth checking in on from time-to-time.
More NFL: Eagles Camp Day 1 Observations: Summer in Parris, Dallas Delivers, and Default Settings