Eagles Got A Glimpse Of Their Possible Future At Defensive Tackle
PHILADELPHIA – It took six games for Ty Robinson to have a juicy role on defense, well, as juicy as the 19 snaps he got last week against the Giants. It was whole lot more than the two he got in against the Bucs and one against the Broncos.
His uptick in snaps was necessitated by an injury to Jalen Carter that forced the Eagles to rule him out at game time. Enter Robinson for what turned into the kind of rollercoaster ride you might expect – filled with ups and downs.
“I was amped up,” he said. “I also knew I couldn't be too out of control. So just to make sure, number one, do my job, do my part, and not mess up to play calls or anything like that. And then two, show them why I should be out there more. It just comes with time, and the more opportunities I get, the more advantage I'm going to be taking."
The next opportunity might be a while longer, since Carter is expected to return for Sunday’s game at the Minnesota Vikings.
“I’ll take whatever I can get,” he said. “I definitely wanted to take the most advantage of the opportunity given, and I was excited to be out there with those boys finally.”
Robinson was credited with a sack, a tackle, and nearly had a sack on his first play. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio wasn’t in any mood to give more than a sentence or two in his responses during a Tuesday interview. So, it was when he was asked about Robinson.
Education Of Ty Robinson Continues
“For his first meaningful snaps, I thought he did fine,” said the DC.
The Eagles got a glimpse of their future at the position, and maybe the present, but right now, Byron Young is playing well enough to be the fourth DT behind Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo.
“I feel like I held my own pretty well out there,” said Robinson. “One thing I didn't realize is when you go against our O-line and then you face somebody else, you kind of realize, ‘Oh, not everyone is 6-8 and 360 pounds (like Jordan Mailata).' So, it's definitely a different feeling, but you know, it's a good, different type of challenge to go against other guys compared to the guys I've been going against the last five months.”
Something Robinson has had to come to grips with since joining the Eagles is that he suddenly has a lot of free time on his hands, because he’s not studying courses required in his major of pre-med while he was at Nebraska.
“Being able to go to bed at 10 p.m. every night is wonderful,” he said, “not having to study late into the night. With college, we had early morning practice, so sometimes you'd study till one or two, and then have to wake up at 6, you kind of start to run on fumes a little bit. So I have definitely taken advantage of a lot of the free time I've had. Air quote, free time, right?”
Robinson said that free time is usually consumed with extra recovery, an additional workout, extra film work with the coaches or just going home to spend a few minutes relazing. Sometims, he finds himself with the remote in his hand before dozing off.
“I'm sitting there going, I don't even know what to watch,” he said. “I don't even know what's going on in the TV world. So, I don't even know what to watch.”
