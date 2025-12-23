Eagles' Vic Fangio Believes Pro Bowl Selection Process Should Be Revamped

PHILADELPHIA - Five Eagles were named to the Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday, and four of them were from Vic Fangio’s defense.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, linebacker Zack Baun, and cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean were honored. However, the well-regarded defensive coordinator got a little heated when discussing a snub of nose tackle Jordan Davis, who is in the midst of a career year.

“He should have for sure,” Fangio said when asked if Davis was worthy of a Pro Bowl nod.

The veteran coach then took aim at the voting system, which combines public fan voting with nebulous player and coach tallies.

“I think they need to form a committee for the Pro Bowl, get a couple retired coaches, a couple personnel guys, a couple retired players that will take pride in it, and they name it,” Fangio said. “Now everybody and his mother has a vote.”

The system is certainly flawed, and reputation generally plays a huge part in the process.

Breakthrough Season

Davis is having a breakthrough season in his fourth year, with 37 run stops, five sacks, 19 hurries. and six batted passes over a career-high 605 snaps.

A heightened devotion to conditioning has had a dramatic effect on Davis' ability to play a high level with more and more playing time. Meanwhile, his impact on the field has carries over to the locker room and he has become a team leader.

With Carter out over the past three games with persistent pain in his shoulders, Davis has become the healdiner of a fier interior rotation that also incluses Moro Ojomo, Byron Young and Brandon Graham.

Carter returne dto practice on Tuesday and could be in line to return at Buffalo in Week 17, something that would make the interior rotation even deeper for Fangio.

According to Pro Football Focus, Davis is No. 11 of the 128 interior defenders who’ve played enough to be ranked.

Along with Carter (No. 53 of 128), the other IDL who made the NFC Pro Bowl quad were Seattle’s Leonard Williams (No. 8 of 108) and Dallas’ Quinnen Williams (No. 4 of 108), who played most of his season with the AFC’s New York Jets.

To add insult to injury, Davis was not even named an alternate selection.

Moving forward, if the Georgia product follows up his 2025 play with another big season in 2026, the Pro Bowl recognition is more likely to come.

