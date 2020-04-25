Eagles Grab Edge Rusher Casey Toohill in Round 7 of NFL Draft

The Eagles final selection of the 2020 draft was undersized Stanford edge rusher Casey Toohill.

At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Toohill is regarded as a tweener. From a frame standpoint, he looks more like a 3-4 outside linebacker but his strength is as a speed rusher from a wide-9 technique, something Jim Schwartz always covets.

There might be some redundancy in Philadelphia, however, when you consider Genard Avery and Joe Ostman are also undersized DEs but what Toohill has that they don’t is the length and the potential to grow and add strength.

Ultimately how Toohill handles run support may tell the tale of his NFL career.

In 46 career games at Stanford, he recorded 132 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss and TFLs, 14.5 sacks. Toohill earned All-Pac-12 second-team honors in 2019 after starting all 12 games and totaling 60 tackles (third on team), 11.5 TFLs (first on team) and eight sacks (first on team).

Here is the Eagles final 2020 NFL Draft class:

Round 1, Pick 21 - TCU WR Jalen Reagor

Round 2, Pick 53 - Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts

Round 3, Pick 103 - Colorado LB Davion Taylor

Round 4, Pick 127 - Clemson S K'Von Wallace

Round 4, Pick 145 - Auburn OL Jack Driscoll

Round 5, Pick 168 - Boise State WR John Hightower

Round 6, Pick 196 - Temple LB Shaun Bradley

Round 6, Pick 200 - Southern Miss. WR Quez Watkins

Round 6, Pick 210 - Auburn OT Prince Tega Wanogho

Round 7, Pick 233 - Stanford edge rusher Casey Toohill