Eagles Hall Of Famer Says 23-Year-Old Is 'Not Normal'
The Philadelphia Eagles knew that they needed to improve their secondary this past offseason.
Things fell apart down the stretch in 2023 and the defense was one of the biggest reasons why. Philadelphia's defense -- and specifically the secondary -- struggled and the Eagles lost five of their last six games in the regular season last year. Philadelphia was 10-1 and finished the season 11-6 before being knocked out of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Eagles responded by completely upgrading their secondary by selecting Quinyon Mitchell with the 22nd pick in the 2024 National Football League Draft and following that up by landing Cooper DeJean with the 40th-overall pick.
Both have been fantastic, but Mitchell stands out. He has allowed just one touchdown in coverage this season while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 55.7 completion percentage. in 14 games, he has allowed just 390 yards in coverage, good for just 27.8 yards per game.
He has been not just one of the top rookies in football, but one of the best overall cornerbacks in the league. Eagles Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" and nothing but praise for the 23-year-old and said what he is doing is "not normal."
"As far as Quinyon outside, as far as being on an island, (and) his ability to do what he's doing at a young age is not normal," Dawkins said. "That is not the normal that you see a young guy coming in. I will tell you from what I see, and this is a message to him, when he begins to find the football pick it, it's just going to take (him) to another level. They literally will not want to throw it to his side."
Philadelphia certainly made the right decision bringing Mitchell to town and he already has had a massive impact.
