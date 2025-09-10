Eagles Handled Immediate Special Teams Challenge After Losing Key Contributor
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles lost two players for the game before Dallas took the opening offensive snap in what turned into a 24-20 Philadelphia win on Kickoff Weekend.
Lost in the tabloid-sized atmosphere of the dustup between Jalen Carter and the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott was the realization that the Eagles lost fullback and special teams star Ben VanSumeren for the season when the third-year pro suffered a torn patellar tendon while providing coverage on the opening kickoff.
Eagles’ special team coordinator Michael Clay discussed the sudden change on the third phase when you lose a core four piece, first taking time to put the human being ahead of football.
“You feel for Ben more than anything else,” Clay said on Tuesday. “The first play, he worked so hard to come back from a season-ending injury last year, and he is revved up, he's ready to go then he goes down. It's more you feel so bad for the kid, he works so hard.”
There is little room to feel sorry for yourself in the NFL, however.
“In that other split second, [Assistant Special Teams Coordinator] Joe P [Pannunzio] and [Special Teams Assistant] Tyler [Brown] do a great job of just communicating with me of ‘who are we going to place, who we're going to put here?’ Clay said. “That's the beauty of special teams.”
“You go through all the reps with the ones and twos just in case something bad happens,” Clay continued. “The ability for these guys to come in here and understand that they can be up at any point is great, and you don't really miss a beat, which is outstanding.”
Clay specifically mentioned backup tight end Grant Calcaterra and undrafted rookie receiver Darius Cooper as players who stepped up to fill some of BVS’s normal duties en route to handling Cowboys star returner DeVontae Turpin.
“You saw guys go out there, whether that's Grant Calcaterra going out there, Darius Cooper going out there playing a little punt return [coverage],” Clay said. “So it's kudos to these guys always being ready.”
Later, Clay lost another key cog on special teams, albeit for a shorter time frame when Will Shipley left with a broken rib.
Shipley is the Eagles’ lead kickoff returner and personal protector for Braden Mann. Receiver John Metchie helped on returns, and veteran safety Marcus Epps was filled in as the PS.
On Tuesday, Philadelphia officially acquired running back Tank Bigsby from Jacksonville with the idea of helping on kick returns.
Things move quickly in the NFL and for Clay, it moved more quickly than hoped for in Week 1.
“You feel so bad for Ben, he is also a heartbeat for our special teams. He brings some athleticism and some physicality,” said Clay. “It's up to us and the rest of the group to bring that same nature.”