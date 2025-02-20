Eagles Have ‘Real Chance’ Of Reuniting With 25-Year-Old Star
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have to make some tough decisions this offseason with free agency approaching.
Philadelphia is roughly one month away from having to make the tough decisions to bring back or cut ties with some of the team’s top free agents. One guy who is going to be worth watching is X Mekhi Becton.
He’s projected to land a four-year, $40 million deal by Spotrac. Could that be with Philadelphia? ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared that there’s a “real chance” of a reunion this offseason while speaking to "Kincade & Salciunas" on 97.5 The Fanatic.
“Now, could there be a team out there that throws silly money at him and makes it a moot point - absolutely that's what free agency is about," Schefter said. "But I think he's smart enough after what he went through in New York, and what he went through in Philadelphia this year, to recognize, 'You know what, this is pretty good. I'm in a great spot, with a great line, and a great coach, let's continue this. I might not get quite as much as l might in another city, but it's going to be more valuable and beneficial for me to be here.' So, I think there's a real chance that he winds up staying."
This is a great plan if it happens. Philadelphia had arguably the best rushing season in National Football League history in 2024. Becton was a huge part of the offensive line that helped make that happen.
The Eagles were fortunate to land him at a discount last offseason. If they are going to keep him, they’re going to have to pay much more.
