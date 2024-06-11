Eagles Hint On How They Will Handle Kickoff Returns
PHILADELPHIA - When Michael Clay first addressed the NFL’s new kickoff rules with reporters this spring, the Eagles’ special teams coordinator was still in information-gathering mode.
“The great thing about it, 31 other teams are in the same boat in terms of that,” Clay said. “... We have put some time into it. A lot of long conversations between myself, [Special Teams Assistant] Tyler [Brown], [Assistant Special Teams Coordinator] Joe P [Pannunzio], and even just around the league.
“I think that's the cool thing about the special teams community in the NFL, everyone respects each other at a high level and bounces ideas off each other. Hey, what do you see here? How do you see it from peers and other aspects of the league?”
Clay unveiled his first thoughts on what the Eagles’ approach will be to the XFL-inspired change-up on Day 2 of the team's recent minicamp.
The default setting was a split-returner approach in two periods with the opposite option turning into the blocking upback depending on where the ball was kicked.
All-Pro kicker Jake Elliott did a nice job directing the kickoffs and the top return duo in the first period were backup running backs Ty-Davis Price and Kenny Gainwell. The next rotation was star punt returner Britain Covey and the biggest surprise, starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Rookie receiver Ainias Smith, who has extensive experience as a returner at Texas A&M, was then paired with Covey and undrafted rookie RB Kendall Milton got an opportunity with CJGJ.
The second special teams period featured return duos of cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and receiver Parris Campbell, rookie RB Will Shipley with CJGJ, Shipley also got reps with receivers John Ross and Smith, before Rodgers finished up with Covey.
If you’re a betting man focus on that last duo of the speedy Rodgers and a high-level returner in Covey.
A little further intell comes from a team source who expects a more fluid approach than the old primary kick returner focus, something that could explain Gardner-Johnson handling reps despite his status on the defense.
You also may even see Saquon Barkley get a rep or two over the summer to prepare for a potential high-leverage situation down the road.
“It's going to be exciting and interesting all at the same time because you really don't know what to expect because nobody's really even seen it,” Clay said. “Even from an XFL aspect, there's still a lot of nuances from the XFL rules, what they implemented, to what we're trying to get done here in the NFL.
“It's an exciting time. It's a lot of retraining for these veteran guys who are so used to NFL rules, that now these new rules just relearning it from the ground up.”