Eagles Hope Latest Meeting Can 'Galvanize' Offense
PHILADELPHIA – Meetings are all the rage in Philadelphia, where many have grown too comfortable with the idea that winning has become a birthright for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.
So when the team that never loses drops two in a row, with the latter being against a Jaxon Dart-led New York Giants team, a daily occurrence in any NFL facility can become a headline.
Whether it’s a players-only meeting of minds in the parking lot, or a team-sanctioned mini-bye self-scout spun as “very productive” by embattled offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, outsiders are constantly searching for “meaning” in the mundane.
Spin Vs. Smoke
There is never any white smoke signal from these conclaves, however, just spin.
In the case of the 4-2 Eagles, the goal is to both stem the narrative of an offense labeled as predictable and ineffective, and get back on track against a 3-2 Minnesota team on Sunday.
“I think when you talk about the situational stuff and/or the predictability, you've just got to look at where the whole context is, and I think that's what kind of the last day or so, over the weekend, things we were able to look at where we were, where we are, where we want to go, and what we know we need to do to go forward,” Patullo said Tuesday. “I think it was very productive. We had a good meeting yesterday as an offensive unit, and so I think we're in a good spot working forward.”
Armed with that information, Eagles On SI asked quarterback Jalen Hurts what he took from the Monday offensive meeting.
Hurts paused for a moment before jumping in.
"When I think about that meeting, I think about I guess the direction that we're gonna go in and coming out [of the mini-bye] and obviously establishing ourselves and really just searching for that identity of what we want to be as an offense,” the QB1 said.
What’s troubling to date is that the Eagles really haven’t been able to hang their hats on either aspect of the offensive pie, ranking 25th on the ground and 29th through the air for a composite of the 30th-ranked offense in the NFL, hardly representative of the talent Philadelphia possesses on that side of the football.
“I think we've shown a lot of different things out there,” Hurts said. “We've put a lot of different things on tape and we haven't been consistent enough so kinda going as he goes in terms of what we do, and our job as players is just to go execute.”
Reading the tea leaves there, expect no dramatic shifts in philosophy, and more of an emphasis on getting the core principles to a more consistent level.
“I think the big focus is [execution], trying to control what we can on the field,” said Hurts. “I come up here and talk about operation and leading the troops and doing the things I need to do on the field to make sure we are in a good place and taking advantage of the things that take no talent.”
Mastering the things that take no talent is a familiar refrain of head coach Nick Sirianni.
“We put ourselves in positions -- if you think back to from a macro perspective in the Denver game – some of the things that happened toward the end of the game that we can control,” Hurts said. “Those are the things we can control, but we didn't.”
Then came the closest thing you’ll get to white smoke.
“I think you can look at every single game and look at it from that standpoint,” Hurts said. “I don't know about [Patullo’s] words. My words would be some alignment, some structure to kind of galvanize that and get it into a direction we want it to be."