Jalen Hurts' Response Criticial To Eagles Hopes Of Beating Raiders

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts’ response to his five-turnover game in Monday night’s loss in L.A. will be critical in determining whether the Eagles can prevent the unthinkable from happening on Sunday and that unthinkable is losing to a two-win Raiders team.

The indications during a week of practice is that Hurts is ready to move on and put his four-interception, one-lost-fumble game in the rear-view mirror.

“He's resilient and he's consistent about how he goes about his work, that's for darn sure,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “Preparation, weight room, everything that he does to get ready to play each and every game and haven't seen a change there in anything, and would never expect to. He's like a machine; he's just going to keep doing it over and over again. That's why he’s played such good winning football.”

Hurts better be ready, because as bad as Las Vegas has been again this year, it doesn’t figure to just roll over in what amounts to their Super Bowl, which, speaking of Super Bowls, this once-proud organization hasn’t been in since 2003.

“I don't think he changes from week to week, day to day, game to game,” said offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. “He's awesome. I mean, we were in meetings (Thursday), he was awesome. The dialogue was awesome with the installs and everything, walkthrough, he was into it.

“He really does a good job of just separating what happened and where he wants to go going forward and what what's appropriate for that week as far as studying and putting the time into it. He's dialed in at all times. You never have to worry about that.”

Receiver Sees "Same Jalen"

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

DeVonta Smith hasn’t seen any change in the way his quarterback has conducted himself during the week.

“Same Jalen,” said the receiver. “You don't sit there and beat yourself up over things like that. In this game, stuff like that happens. Everybody is gonna have a game where they're down. You tell me somebody that you know that don't have games like that.”

Hurts’ career-high for interceptions in one game had been three until the Chargers got him four times. He did that twice, once against the Giants in 2021 and once against the Jets in 2023. He responded well in the game right after those unsightly performances.

In the week after he threw three against the Giants, he went 20-for-25 with 242 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 133.y in a 33-18 win over the Jets.

When the Jets picked him off three times in October of 2023, Hurts came out the following week and completed 23 of 39 passes for 279 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 109.5 in a 31-17 win over the Dolphins.

“Success or greatness, those things aren’t linear,” said Hurts. “You have your ups, you have your downs. But it’s about how you respond to it. And I think about that. It’s nothing new that I haven’t faced before. It’s a matter of responding to it, and I’ve got a lot of confidence in how we’ll respond. I got a lot of confidence in how we’ll go.”

More NFL: Eagles face Must-Win Game Vs. Raiders In Week 15